DELAVAN -- Jefferson's boys tennis team went 0-3 at Saturday's Delavan-Darien tournament.
The Eagles lost to Elkhorn 5-2. Eddie Medina (No. 1 singles) beat Owen Stelzer 6-3, 6-3 and Aidan Turner (No. 2 singles) knocked off Mark Ornelas 6-1, 6-0.
"Today was a day to experiment and have fun," Jefferson boys tennis coach Tim Babcock said. "Eddie Medina is heir-apparent for No. 1 Singles in 2025, so we thought we would give him some experience. He did outstanding. What a great experience that he can build on."
Jefferson fell to Delavan-Darien 6-1 and got its point from No. 1 doubles, where Patrick Traver and Cole Huebel beat Mauricio Duran and Brenden Moralez 6-1, 6-4.
"Cole and Patrick had a great match," Babcock said. "The rest of our team struggled against a very good Delavan team."
The Eagles lost to Edgerton 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Jefferson's pair of Matthew Buchholz and Vaughn Lueker earned a 7-6, 6-7, 16-14 victory.
"Matthew and Vaughn’s match was monumental," Babcock said. "Matthew was sick and almost couldn’t compete. Vaughn did a great job of keeping their spirits up. Edgerton was a single point away from winning the match twice, but we held.
"We had four match points that we were not able to finish. On our fifth attempt, Matthew finished the deal with three slams. They were barely able to return the first two, but could not handle the third. It was a great relief to finally win."
ELKHORN 5, JEFFERSON 2
Eddie Medina (J) def. Owen Stelzer (Elk) (6-3, 6-3)
Aidan Turner (J) def. Mark Ornelas (ELK) (6-1, 6-0)
Evan Beanarek (ELK) def. Chase Meixner (J) (2-6, 1-6)
David Huerta (ELK) def. Matthew Buchholz (J) (1-6, 3-6)
Ray Beilman/Caleb Greving (ELK) def. Patrick Traver/Cole Huebel (J) (0-6, 4-6)
Ryan Jordan/Mason Markman (ELK) def. Vaughn Lueker/Adrian Weber (J) (3-6,1-6)
Cezar Jimenez/Reese Pelnar (ELK) def. Devan Redenius/Ethan Bruders (J) (0-6,1-6)
DELAVAN-DARIEN 6, JEFFERSON 1
Quinn O’Grady (D) def. Eddie Medina (J) (1-6,0-6)
Isai Gomez (D) def. Aidan Turner (J) (1-6,1-6)
Yosh Patel (D) def. Chase Meixner (J) (0-6,0-6)
Gabe Rodriguez (D) def. Ethan Bruders (J) (1-6,0-6)
Patrick Traver/Cole Huebel (J) def. Mauricio Duran/Brenden Moralez ((D) (6-1,6-4)
Kenneth Scharkett/Camden Lockhart (D) def. Devan Redenius/Vaughn Lueker (J) (1-6,0-6)
Ty Hillson/Marwan Farah (D) def. Matthew Buchholz/Adrian Weber (J) (0-6, 2-6)
EDGERTON 6, JEFFERSON 1
Emmit Sund (EDG) def. Eddie Medina (J) (4-6,2-6)
Isaac Zielke (EDG) def. Aidan Turner (J) (4-6, 2-6)
Peter Hazeltine (EDG) def. Cole Huebel (J) (2-6,3-6)
Advit Sukheja (EDG) def. Ethan Bruders (J) (1-6,1-6)
Adam Nelson/Jordan Martin (EDG) def. Chase Meixner/Patrick Traver (J) (2-6,2-6)
Nick Klein/Owen Belz (EDG) def. Adrian Weber/Devan Redenius (J) (1-6,3-6)
Matthew Buchholz/Vaughn Lueker (J) def. Owen R/Aaron (EDG) (7-6,6-7,16-14)
