DELAVAN -- Jefferson's boys tennis team went 0-3 at Saturday's Delavan-Darien tournament.

The Eagles lost to Elkhorn 5-2. Eddie Medina (No. 1 singles) beat Owen Stelzer 6-3, 6-3 and Aidan Turner (No. 2 singles) knocked off Mark Ornelas 6-1, 6-0.

Load comments