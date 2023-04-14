EDGERTON — Jefferson’s boys tennis team opened the season with a 6-1 loss to host Edgerton in Rock Valley play on Thursday.
The Eagles’ point came from No. 1 singles, where Patrick Traver edged Issac Zielke 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.
EDGERTON — Jefferson’s boys tennis team opened the season with a 6-1 loss to host Edgerton in Rock Valley play on Thursday.
The Eagles’ point came from No. 1 singles, where Patrick Traver edged Issac Zielke 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.
“As with most first games of a sports season, we came away with several things to be proud of; and a boat-load of things to improve at,” Jefferson boys tennis coach Tim Babcock said.
“I thought we could have been more emotionally intense and mentally focused at the start of all our matches. We also committed far too many unforced errors. If all we do in the next week is avoid double faulting our serves, we would have won four more JV matches and our varsity matches would have all been closer.
“On the positive side, I found three great takeaways. First, we didn’t quit and we played much better as each match went on. Second, we have seven players who have never played high school tennis before and they showed great poise and enthusiasm. Finally, Patrick Traver’s victory was awesome. Several of our new players had a chance to see him finish his victory in a strong fashion.
“Although I am disappointed in the final scores, I feel this was a great place to start from and measure our season.”
The Eagles have a match at Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies this afternoon.
Singles:
Patrick Traver (J) def. Issac Zielke (EDG) (6-4, 4-6, 10-5)
Peter Hazeltine (EDG) def. Aidan Turner (J) (3-6, 4-6)
Kacper Durski (EDG) def. Eddie Medina (J) (0-6, 3-6)
Advit Sukheja (EDG) def. Vaughn Lueker (J) (0-6, 2-6)
Doubles:
Emmett Sund and Shane Crandall (EDG) def. Matthew Buchholz and Cole Huebel (J) (0-6, 0-6)
Adam Nelson and Jonah Martin (EDG) def. Ethan Bruders and Devon Redanius (J) (1-6, 0-6)
Nick Klein and Owen Belz (EDG) def. Eric Pitman and Adrian Weber (J) (1-6, 0-6)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.