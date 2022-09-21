DELAVAN — After weathering a rain delay, the Eagles returned to the course trying to hold onto their lead in the conference tournament.
Jefferson did so, and as a result claimed its first league championship since three consecutive titles from 2015-17.
Jefferson’s girls golf team shot 366 to hold off Lakeside Lutheran by four strokes and win Tuesday’s Rock Valley Conference tournament held at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort.
A huge rain storm interrupted what was scheduled to be an 18-hole event for all nine RVC teams. Jefferson, Lakeside and East Troy teed off first and hand only a handful of holes remaining when the weather hit. A vote was taken about whether play should resume and it was eventually determined the top three teams in the standings would return to finish their rounds and the other six teams would play only nine holes.
Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt was the nine-hole medalist with a round of 39 and shot a 7-over 77 to pace the Eagles. Her round included a chip-in eagle at the par-5 14th. Sophomore Annika Bilau (88) and juniors Grace Behm (100) and Claudia Maze (101) also scored for the Eagles.
“Our goal from the start was a conference championship and a deep run in the postseason,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Today checks one of those boxes. The girls were excited. It was super fun playing against Lakeside this year. We talked to the Lakeside coaches and said it would be cool if both teams could make it out of regionals and sectionals to represent the Rock Valley.
“Claudia shooting 101 out of the No. 5 spot was important. She struggled early on but played smart. AJ had two birdies to offset a couple bad holes. That’s a personal-best 88 for her.”
For Lakeside, senior Ava Heckmann shot 82, junior Breezy Roman and sophomore Reagan Gebhart each shot 93 and senior Chloe Berg shot 102.
Both teams play in a WIAA Division 2 regional at Kestrel Ridge in Columbus on Wednesday, June 28.
ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
Jefferson’s Payton Schmidt won the Rock Valley Player of the Year and joined teammate Annika Bilau on the first-team all-conference list. Lakeside’s Ava Heckmann, Breezy Roman and Reagan Gebhart were also each first-team all-league selections. Eagle junior Grace Behm was a second-team honoree.
Nine-hole scores: Jefferson 182, Lakeside Lutheran 189, McFarland 193, Edgerton 198, East Troy 199, Cambridge 237, Beloit Turner 238, Clinton 238, Evansville 242.
18-hole scores: Jefferson 366, Lakeside Lutheran 370, East Troy 402.
