WHITEWATER -- Jefferson's softball team racked up 20 hits en route to sweeping a Rock Valley doubleheader from host Whitewater on Tuesday.
Jefferson won the first game 11-0 in five innings and the finale 11-3.
The Eagles (10-2, 9-2 in conference) pushed across five runs on five hits in the first inning of the opener. With two away, Aeryn Messmann helped her own cause with a run-scoring single. After Allie Hesse singled, Chloe Smith delivered a bases-clearing double to center. Smith scored on a wild pitch to cap the rally.
Hildie Dempsey led off the Jefferson second with a single and scored on Bre Mengel's double to center. Ashlyn Enke followed with an RBI triple and Messmann singled in the infield to score a run and push the lead to 8-0.
Dempsey, who added an RBI double in the fourth, finished 3 of 4 and scored three times.
Messmann struck out eight and walked three in a three-hit shutout to earn the decision.
In the second game, Lily Fairfield and Smith doubled in the second inning as the Eagles built a 5-0 lead.
Messmann's RBI triple to left in the third followed by a sac fly by Hesse, who drove in three runs, extended the lead to 7-0. Mengel added an RBI double in the fourth.
Fairfield and Messmann each had multi-game hits.
Mengel worked all seven innings, allowing three unearned runs on five hits with four strikeouts, one walk.
Game one
JEFFERSON 11, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Jefferson 531 20 -- 11 12 0
Whitewater 000 00 -- 0 3 3
Leading hitters -- J: Dempsey 3x4 (2B), Messmann 2x3, Hesse 2x3 (2B), Smith (2B), Mengel (2B), Enke (3B); WW: Krahn 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- J: Messmann W; 5-3-0-0-3-8; WW: Lesperance L; 5-12-11-9-4-1.
Game two
JEFFERSON 11, WHITEWATER 3
Whitewater 000 120 0 -- 3 5 3
Jefferson 142 112 x -- 11 8 2
Leading hitters -- WW: Krahn 2x3; J: Fairfield 2x4 (2B, 3B), Messmann 2x4 (3B), Mengel (2B), Smith (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- WW: Schilt L; 6-8-11-6-6-4; J: Mengel W; 7-5-3-0-1-4.
