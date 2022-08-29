MILTON — The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team placed second, winning seven events, at the Tom Lieder Invitational at Milton High School on Saturday.
The EagleJays scored 359 points and finished behind only the host Red Hawks, who scored 415 points. Jefferson/Cambridge had 11 medal winners overall in its second official event of the season.
Zoey Rank and Jordyn Davis each won all four of their events. Rank claimed the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 2.61 seconds and 100 individual medley in 1:01.39 while Davis won the 200 individual medley (2:22.41) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.84). Rank and Davis teamed with Emma Riedl and Alex Ostopowicz to take first in the 200 medley relay in 1:54.29 and the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.20).
Riedl won the 100 freestyle in 58.25 and took second in the 50 freestyle in 25.96.
Ostopowicz finished fourth in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.51 and fifth in the 50 freestyle in 27.55.
Abby Ostopowicz was sixth in the 200 IM (2:51.60).
The EagleJays compete in a conference relay meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Whitewater High School.
Team scores: Milton 415, Jefferson/Cambridge 359, River Valley/Richland Center 294, Beloit Memorial 284, Edgerton/Evansville 282, Fort Atkinson 161, Janesville Parker 159, Delavan-Darien 61, Lodi 50, Milton B 36.
