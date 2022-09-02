EagleJays fifth at SLC Relays Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 2, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER — The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team placed fifth at Thursday’s Southern Lakes Conference relay meet contested at Whitewater High School.The EagleJays, who scored 169 points, had two first-place finishes and a pair of seconds.Jordyn Davis, Zoey Rank, Emma Riedl and Alex Ostopowicz won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 54.6 seconds. Riedl, Davis, Rank and Emma Gehring won the 200 fly relay in 1:53.6.Ostopowicz, Riedl, Davis and Rank placed second in the 400 free relay in 3:54.64 and the same quartet placed second in the 500 crescendo relay in 4:59.70.Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger co-op 219, Burlington 207, Elkhorn 186, Edgerton/Evansville 172, Jefferson/Cambridge 169, Platteville/Lancaster 126, Whitewater 99, Prairie St. Catherine 84, Delavan-Darien 41. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-1
