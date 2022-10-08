DEERFIELD — Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow and junior running back Silas Hartz combined for six rushing touchdowns in Johnson Creek’s 47-31 Trailways Conference football win over Deerfield on Friday.

Johnson Creek (5-4, 4-2 in conference) rolled up 442 yards of offense, including 392 on the ground, and never trailed. The Bluejays became playoff eligible once again with the victory.

