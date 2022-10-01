JOHNSON CREEK — Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score in Johnson Creek’s 28-22 Trailways Conference win over Fall River/Rio at Glover Field on Friday.
Johnson Creek (4-4, 3-2 in conference) scored a touchdown in all four quarters and never trailed. Bredlow’s 1-yard TD run with two minutes left in the first quarter put the Bluejays up 7-0.
Fall River/Rio (3-5, 2-3) answered on quarterback Matthew Miller’s 2-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the half, but the Bluejays responded two minutes later when Bredlow hit junior receiver Tanner Herman for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Herman had five catches for 42 yards, made all four of his extra point attempts and had an interception on defense.
The Pirates tied the game early in the third quarter on Miller’s 10-yard TD pass to Colin Veith and a two-point conversion pass. The Bluejays regained the lead on a 27-yard scoring run by Bredlow, then made it a two-score game on junior running back Silas Hartz’s 2-yard TD run with seven minutes left in regulation.
Hartz had 19 carries for 109 yards while Bredlow had 24 carries for 108 yards.
Both quarterbacks threw one interception, but the Bluejays won the turnover battle 3-1 by recovering two fumbles.
"Great team effort,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We're battling injuries right now, and our younger kids did a phenomenal job stepping in and playing. Dylan and Silas were outstanding and defensively, we were sound.
“Younger kids who normally wouldn’t be playing on Friday did a great job. I am really proud of those kids and the older kids who were out there supporting them and backing them up. It was a great Youth Football night.”
Hartz led the defense with seven total tackles for the Bluejays, who travel to face Deerfield next Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 28, FALL RIVER/RIO 22
Fall River/Rio 0 6 8 8 — 22
Johnson Creek 7 7 7 7 — 28
First Quarter
JC — Bredlow 1 run (Herman kick)
Second Quarter
FRR — Miller 2 run (kick failed)
JC — Herman 15 pass from Bredlow (Herman kick)
Third Quarter
FRR — Vieth 10 pass from Miller (Rauls pass from Miller)
