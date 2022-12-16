WILMOT—Junior guard Drew Hinrichs scored a game-high 22 points for Watertown’s girls basketball team in a 63-29 victory over Wilmot on Thursday.
Watertown (7-2) knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half. Hinrichs hit four of them and finished the opening half with 18 of her points.
Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson scored eight of her 11 points in the second half. Junior guard Ellie Demet also scored 11.
“We got really hot from 3 in the first half,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “It was a scoring explosion for a while. Drew had a bunch. She was hitting everything she threw up, which was nice. Then we just had some really balanced scoring. Eight of nine who suited up for us scored.”
Wilmot (3-7) did not have its best athlete for the entire 36 minutes. Junior guard McKenna Johnson, a coveted college recruit who averages 29 points and 13 rebounds per game, left the game midway through the first half and only played sparingly in the second half. She finished with three points.
“We started box and one on her and limited her touches for the first eight minutes,” Stollberg said. “We did a good job of following the game plan and she didn’t get too many shots. Then she got dinged up on her hip and only played sparingly after that. With her out of the game, we went with some of our stand-bys defensively. It was a good overall performance. It makes the long trip worth it.”
