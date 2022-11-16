Sabercats slip to 0-4

RIVER FOREST, Ill. -- Maranatha's men's basketball team fought all the way to the finish but came up just short near Chicago, falling to Dominican University 86-75 on Tuesday.

Malachi Herbster had a standout game and led the scoring for Maranatha with 24 points as the Sabercats stay winless in a demanding four-game stretch to open the season.

