RIVER FOREST, Ill. -- Maranatha's men's basketball team fought all the way to the finish but came up just short near Chicago, falling to Dominican University 86-75 on Tuesday.
Malachi Herbster had a standout game and led the scoring for Maranatha with 24 points as the Sabercats stay winless in a demanding four-game stretch to open the season.
Both teams took a little bit to settle in, but once the Stars found their rhythm, they pulled out to a 17-8 lead through the opening eight minutes. But the Sabercats' resolve was on full display, as they tied the game up multiple times in the first half and trailed by just three points going into the halftime break.
Maranatha (0-4) hit 50 percent of their shots and we were just 3-5 from downtown in the opener. Herbster and Caleb Moultrie had scored 11 points each and the Sabercats were looking dangerous.
Five points from Jataz Gray made it a one-possession game just five minutes into the second half, but that was as close as the Sabercats would come. Missed shots gave Dominican the chance to get out to a lead, one that they would extend to 17 points with just 10 minutes left in the ballgame. The Sabercats held the stars to scoring just two points in the final four minutes, but the damage had already been done, and the Stars had sealed the win in their 2022-23 home opener.
The Sabercats host Emmaus Bible College in an NCCAA North Region match-up on Thursday at 6 p.m.
