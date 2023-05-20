BARABOO -- Lily Doerr and Belle Topel combined to drive in seven runs as Lake Mills' softball team capped the regular season by routing host Baraboo 14-1 on Thursday.

Doerr finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Topel had two hits and three runs driven in and Haydenn Sellnow was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Winning pitcher Avery Chilson also drove in a pair of runs.

