RIPON — Dodgeland and Johnson Creek’s boys and girls teams competed at the ADE Indoor Invite hosted by Ripon College on Saturday.

Leading Dodgeland’s boys were senior Zakaree Reinwald, who placed third in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches); sophomore Colton Pickhart, who placed third in the high jump (5-4); sophomore Zander DeZarn, who placed sixth in the high jump (5-2); sophomore Karson Marquardt, who placed ninth in the 400 meter dash in 57.67 seconds; and sophomore Nolan Wieneke, who placed tenth in the 800 in 2:21.78.

