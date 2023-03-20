RIPON — Dodgeland and Johnson Creek’s boys and girls teams competed at the ADE Indoor Invite hosted by Ripon College on Saturday.
Leading Dodgeland’s boys were senior Zakaree Reinwald, who placed third in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches); sophomore Colton Pickhart, who placed third in the high jump (5-4); sophomore Zander DeZarn, who placed sixth in the high jump (5-2); sophomore Karson Marquardt, who placed ninth in the 400 meter dash in 57.67 seconds; and sophomore Nolan Wieneke, who placed tenth in the 800 in 2:21.78.
In the relay events, Dodgeland’s boys placed fourth in the 4x8 in 9:12, sixth in the 4x4 in 3:52.35 and eighth in the 4x2 in 1:53.62.
Johnson Creek’s boys were led by junior Tyler Skogman, who placed 11th in the 1,600 in 5:26.86.
Johnson Creek’s girls were led by senior Brittany Rue, who placed second in the long jump (15-3) and took third in both the 60 meter dash in 8.37 and the 200 meter dash in 27.95.
Sophomore Dominique Patterson took third in the long jump (15-1), fifth in the high jump (5-0) and eighth in the 200 in 28.82. Junior Ramiya Siewert placed sixth in the triple jump (28-3). Senior Brooklyn Patterson placed sixth in the pole vault (7-0). Junior Ava Sixel placed tenth in the shot put (29-2 1/2).
Dodgeland senior Tara Schaalma won the girls triple jump at 31 feet, 3 inches and took fourth in the 60 meter hurdles in 10.48 seconds.
Junior Ava Raasch placed second in the 1,600 meter run in 5:27.96. Sophomore Mallory Kohn placed third in the 800 in 2:35.86 and fifth in the pole vault (7-6). Freshman Bella Firari placed fourth in the 60 meter dash in 8.42 while sophomore Isabella Albert placed fifth in 8.45. Senior Sayrah Benzing took third in the pole vault (8-0) and fifth in the 400 (1:05.88).
Firari added an eighth place finish in the long jump (13-9 1/2). Freshman Olivia Downey placed eighth in the shot put (29-3 1/2).
In the relay events, Dodgeland’s girls took second in the 4x4 in 4:32.11, third in the 4x2 in 1:59.80 and third in the 4x8 in 10:54.43.
Trojans compete at UW-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — Dodgeland’s girls track and field program kicked off the season at the UW-Oshkosh small division girls invitational on Thursday.
Senior Sarah Parbs placed seventh in the girls 3,200 meter run in 12 minutes, 53.65 seconds. Junior Olivia Steinke tied for seventh in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).
