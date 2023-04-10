JOHNSON CREEK — Dodgeland/Hustisford split a Trailways South doubleheader with Johnson Creek on Thursday.
Johnson Creek won the first game, 15-2. Dodgeland/Hustisford won the second game, 3-0.
Hailee Walk worked all five innings in the first game for the Bluejays, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.
Josey Whitehouse and Madi Brigowatz each had three hits batting at the top of the order for Johnson Creek. Hailey Kvalheim and Taylor Buglass each drove in three runs. Seven Bluejays drove in at least one run.
Morgan Kehl earned the complete-game decision in the second game for Dodgeland/Hustisford, allowing no runs on four hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
Taylor Justmann drove in two runs for Dodgeland/Hustisford. Abby Oestreich had two hits, a double and an RBI triple.
Dodgeland/Hustisford managed to get three innings in before the field was deemed unplayable on Monday at Luther Prep. The D/H home field hasn’t even been suitable for practice, so a little rust was to be expected.
“We had six errors in the first game,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said. “Kira Schall pitched a good game but with those extra outs, that made it really difficult. There were seven unearned runs.
“Our defense played a lot better in the second game, limiting the errors to just one. We had some quality hitting from the young kids in our lineup and a stellar performance of Morgan Kehl in the circle with 14 Ks.
“We grew a lot tonight as a team and I am proud of what they accomplished tonight.”
Game 1
Dodgeland/Hustisford 001 10 — 2 1 0
Johnson Creek 321 9X — 15 14 0
WP: Walk
LP: Schall
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH (Schall 4-14-15-15-2-4), JC (Walk 5-3-2-1-6-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 3x3, 2B, 3B, Brigowatz 3x3, H. Fincutter 3B, Buglass 2x3, Kvalheim 2x4)
Game 2
Johnson Creek 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Dodge/Husty 011 010 0 — 3 6 0
WP: Kehl
LP: Altreuter
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Altreuter 7-6-3-3-5-2), DH (Kehl 7-4-0-0-14-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 2B), HD (Oestreich 2x3, 2B, 3B, Schall 2B)
