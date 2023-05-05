JUNEAU — Morgan Kehl threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Dodgeland/Hustisford beat Fall River 17-1 on Thursday.
"Morgan pitched a great game in the circle giving up just one hit with 11 Ks,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said.
"We struggled a bit with the pitching only getting four hits, but capitalized on walks, pass balls, and putting the ball in play. Olivia Passig had a three RBI night with a single and a double to lead our hitters.”
Dodgeland/Hustisford (9-2 overall and in conference) plays at Deerfield on Monday.
Fall River — Carley Nehls had three hits for Dodgeland/Hustisford in a 9-8 win over Fall River on Tuesday.
"It was a tough night as we traveled to Fall River due to our fields not being playable,” Biwer said. "We were the home team. The wind was terrible along with the cold. Kira Schall got the hard earned win in the circle.
"We struggled in the fifth inning and missed some opportunities to get out of the inning. We fought back in the sixth to score three runs, one off of an Oliva Passig fly ball and two more runs off of Abby Oestreich's single.
"We gave up two more in the top of the seventh, but came back to tie with a no out RBI single from Taylor Justmann to score Carley Nehls. With one out Morgan Kehl hit a deep RBI fly ball and Shania Wehrmann was able to tag and score the winning run.
"The cold and wind really tested our character tonight. We had some solid hits but they got caught up in the wind. But we played through and got it done."
