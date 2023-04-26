JUNEAU - Morgan Kehl and Kira Schall earned pitching decisions and got plenty of run support as Dodgeland/Hustisford swept Williams Bay 10-0 and 18-4 in a Trailways South softball doubleheader on Saturday.
Kehl homered in each game. Schall had four hits during her start in the second game.
"Morgan pitched an excellent game," Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said. "We had some great defense and we scattered hits with aggressive base running. Morgan helped her own cause with a two run homer.
"Kira pitched a great second game, striking out 11 and walking none. We allowed some base runners, but played some good defense."
Dodgeland/Hustisford defeated Rio 9-1 on Tuesday to improve to 6-2 overall and in conference.
RIO - Morgan Kehl struck out 14 in a complete game decision to lead Dodgeland/Hustisford to a 9-1 Trailways South softball game on Tuesday.
Taylor Justmann, Olivia Passig and Abby Oestreich each had two hits for Dodgeland/Hustisford.
"We came out a little flat, lacking energy throughout the whole game," Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said. "We got some needed run in the third for insurance.
Morgan did a good job in the circle with 14 Ks to help her cause. We hit the ball hard but they had some good catches in the outfield.
"Kira Schall, Abby Oestreich, Olivia Passig and Taylor Justmann's bats picked us up."
In the third inning, Passig had a strong drive to left center for a double but was picked off of third with two outs. Abby Oestreich reached on an error. Maddy Maas drove one to right scoring Oestreich. Sam Aguilar drove in one with a double. Carley Nehls drove one with a single and Kira Schall drove in two with a double.
