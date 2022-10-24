SOMERS — It was finally Dodgeland’s day.
Years of near misses for Dodgeland’s girls cross country team in sectional competition could finally be set aside after the Trojans won a three team dogfight for sectional supremacy at the Division 3 meet hosted by Kenosha St. Joseph at UW-Parkside on Saturday.
The Trojans posted a winning team score of 49 points to beat out runner-up Cedar Grove-Belgium (54) and Ozaukee (65).
"We're just so very excited to get to state, really,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said.
"The last three years, we've really been in the top four and it just hasn't happened. These girls have worked so hard. They started that summer mileage in the beginning of June, took a week off track, started it up. They worked so hard for this.
"We're so proud of every one of them. I don't think we could have run better than we did. Both of those teams are better than us on paper. The girls knew what they had to do and they just went after it and accomplished it and got the job done.”
Leading the way on a hot day with race time temperature in the high 70s was junior Ava Raasch, who took third in 20 minutes, 28 seconds.
Raasch qualified for state as a freshman in 2020, when the Division 3 meet was held in West Salem. She’ll finally get to try the official state course at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. The Division 3 girls race starts at noon.
"I never run too good in the heat, but I try not to let it get to me," Raasch said.
"It feels pretty good to qualify. Running better than last year is really a booster. It’s pretty cool to go back, especially as a team. We've had a lot of injuries this year, but we've powered through it.”
Next in was freshman Angelina Prill, who placed ninth in 22:00.
"I started out with track and my coach was like, you should try out for cross country, you would be really good at it,” Prill said. "So I tried it and I really liked it. I like the team aspect and how close we are as a team. I definitely felt pressure today, but that kind of motivated me to push myself further.”
Sophomore Mallory Kohn was the third Trojan in, placing tenth in 22:04.
"It's been a rough season, but I am glad we are where we are now,” Kohn said. "We get to go to state as a team. We had our eye on Ozaukee and Cedar Grove. We wanted to stay as close to them as possible and everyone did a really good job with that.”
Right behind Kohn was senior Sayrah Benzing, finishing 11th in 22:07.
"It feels good, considering the last three years, we missed it by a place or two,” Benzing said. "So to finally do it with this team, we are a lot closer and that bond really helped us make it through.”
Benzing excelled in the 400 and the 3,200 relay last season in track and field.
"I'm definitely not as much of a distance runner as I am a sprinter, but this is more of a team sport,” Benzing said. "Track is a team sport and I run in the relay, but we all do the same thing, we're all going through the same pain. We're all running the same race. We all know what it takes and we just push each other through it.
"The last two weeks have been freezing cold. This heat came out of nowhere, so we were all just pounding liquid IV the day before.”
Dodgeland’s fifth runner in was senior Tara Schaalma (28th, 24:14). Right behind her was junior Sandra Osorio (29th, 24:21). Junior Lydia VandeBerg (35th, 25:00) was the team’s seventh runner.
"It was my first ever season, so I didn't really know what to expect,” Schaalma said. "It was really intimidating to start out with, but then it was really fun. I twisted my ankle today and I fell, but then Sandra came, and she ran with me, and she made me keep going, so that was good.”
Dodgeland’s boys finished a respectable third with 97 points, led by state qualifying senior Logan Pickart, who placed fifth in 17:47. He’ll race in the Division 3 boys race at state at 2 p.m.
"I felt pretty good,” Pickart said. “It wasn’t too humid, and it’s better than 30 degrees. The course really starts to pick up. The second part of the race is the really tough part of the course.”
Pickart competed here last year. He entered this race with considerably more motivation.
"This time, this could have been my last race, as a senior,” Pickart said. "Last year, I missed qualifying by a couple places, so it was kind of like redemption, if you will.”
Smanz was glad to see Pickart also finally break through.
“He just works so hard, not just this year,” Smanz said. "He's a student of the sport. He does this reading. He reads about the training different people do. He really is a wonderful kid to coach. He's also our valedictorian, I think. He's a smart kid and a hard worker. I love everything about him. all of our coaches do. We feel so proud of him to finally get there."
Freshman Ryan Romero (22nd, 19:05), sophomores Karson Marquardt (25th, 19:15) and Colton Pickart (27th, 19:25) and senior Zak Reinwald (30th, 19:36) also scored for Dodgeland.
Waterloo’s boys took eighth with a 228 score. Freshman Isaac Opsteen (32nd, 19:44), sophomore Owen Koele (33rd, 19:52), junior Mattelo Cefalu (40th, 20:16), senior Sam Billlingsley (70th, 22:04) and sophomore David Cefalu (74th, 22:14) scored for the Pirates.
Johnson Creek was 12th with 349 points. Juniors Tyler Skogman (42nd, 20:28) and Connor Gerstner (72nd, 22:09), sophomore Carson Vaughn (85th, 23:34), freshman Francisco Gutierrez (88th, 23:58) and junior Ben Trudell (89th, 24:05) scored for the Bluejays.
Waterloo’s girls placed seventh with a 211 score. Sophomore Corryn Retzloff (48th, 27:22), junior Cordelia Webber (54th, 28:35), senior Maddelyn Webster (59th, 29:29), sophomore Evie Quamme (67th, 30:58) and junior Alisa Sheshina (74th, 33:15) scored for the Pirates.
Johnson Creek’s girls fielded an incomplete team. Juniors Maggie Markus (47th, 27:14), Hailey Kvalheim (52nd, 28:20), Ava Sixel (53rd, 28:25) and Hannah Seaborn (58th, 29:21) competed for the Bluejays.
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 49, Cedar Grove-Belgium 54, Ozaukee 65, Catholic Central 90, Living Word Lutheran 114, Kenosha St. Joseph 134, Waterloo 211, Horicon 224, Salam 246
Team scores — boys: Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, Ozaukee 58, Dodgeland 97, Wayland 102, Kenosha St. Joseph 138, Kenosha Christian Life 143, Horicon 205, Waterloo 228, Living Word Lutheran 234, Racine Lutheran 288, Heritage Christian 316, Johnson Creek 349, Palmyra-Eagle 350, Chesteron Academy 377, Milwaukee Juneau 424
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.