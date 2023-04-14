MAYVILLE — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team placed third while the boys took fifth at the Berry Invitational on Thursday.
The Trojans scored 109 points in girls competition.
Sophomore Mallory Kohn won the 1,600 meter run in 5 minutes, 46.18 seconds.
Freshman Bella Firari took second in the 100 in 13.46. Senior Sayrah Benzing took second in the 400 (1:05.35). Freshman Angelina Prill was second in the 800 (2:39.71) and junior Sandra Osorio was third (2:56.74).
The 400 relay team of sophomore Jenna Schaalma, freshman Alexandra Garcia, senior Tara Schaalma and Firari took third in 55.30. The 800 relay team of senior Alexis Schultz, sophomore Melissa Huber, Garcia and Firari were third in 1:59.68. The 1,600 relay team of Kohn, Prill, Tara Schaalma and Benzing placed third in 4:28.34.
The 3,200 relay team of Prill, senior Hannah Prinz, Kohn and Benzing won in 11:05.30.
Benzing placed third in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches). Tara Schaalma won the triple jump (33-4 1/4).
Hustisford’s girls scored 20 points. Junior Kayla Millikin took third in the 200 in 30.56 and fourth in the 100 in 14.16. Senior Tia Hildebrandt took third in the 1,600 in 6:15.98.
Waterloo’s girls scored 18 points. Junior Alisa Sheshina took sixth in the pole vault (7-0).
In boys competition, Dodgeland scored 86 points. Senior Zakaree Reinwald won the 400 in 52.49 and the pole vault (11-6). In the 800, senior Logan Pickart won in 2:14.53 followed by freshman Ryan Romero (2:14.90) and sophomore Nolan Wieneke (2:15.09) to complete a sweep of the top three spots.
In the 1,600, Pickart took second in 4:57.04 and sophomore Colton Pickart was third in 5:15.53.
Dodgeland’s 1,600 relay team of sophomores Karson Marquardt and Nolan Wieneke, Romero and Reinwald won in 3:41.53.
Waterloo’s boys scored 48.5 points. The 800 relay team of junior Mathieu Watson, seniors Bradee Haberman and Rick Ugorji and freshman Ben Ugorji took third in 1:40.36. The 3,200 relay team of sophomores David Cefalu and Harrison Schaefer, junior Matteo Cefalu and freshman Isaac Opsteen. Senior Austin Schonhoff placed third in the discus (130-06). Watson took fourth in the 100 in 11.50. Sophomore Ryan Fugate was fourth in the pole vault (9-6).
Hustisford’s boys scored 20 points. Senior Gabe Holub was fourth in the 200 (24.72).
Team scores — girls: Columbus 171, Waupun 154, Dodgeland 109, Mayville 82.5, Horicon 55.5, Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Racine Lutheran 32, Hustisford 20, Waterloo 18
Team scores — boys: Mayville 136, Columbus 122.5, Horicon 100, Waupun 88, Dodgeland 86, Racine Lutheran 68, Waterloo 48.5, Central Wisconsin Christian 29, Hustisford 20
