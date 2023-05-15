ORFORDVILLE — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team placed second while the boys finished sixth at the Trailways Conference Meet on Friday at Parkview High School.
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland swept both team titles, with the girls edging Dodgeland 115 to 104.
Senior Sayrah Benzing won the 400 meter dash in 1 minute, 1.91 seconds and the pole vault at 8 feet, 9 inches.
Junior Ava Raasch finished second in the 1,600 in 5:25.95 and took third in the 800 in 2:28.97.
In the 100 hurdles, senior Tara Schaalma placed second in 17.40 while sophomore Melissa Huber was third in 17.70.
The 800 relay team of Schaalma, sophomore Isabella Albert, Huber and freshman Bella Firari placed third in 1:55.73. The 1,600 relay team of Raasch, sophomore Mallory Kohn, freshman Angelina Prill and Benzing took second in 4:27.30.
The 3,200 relay team of Prill, senior Hannah Prinz, Benzing and Kohn took second in 10:28.22.
Schaalma finished third in the 31-10 1/2. Kohn placed third in the pole vault (8-0).
Dodgeland’s boys scored 55.1 points.
Senior Zakaree Reinwald placed second in the 400 in 53.37 and second in the pole vault (12-0).
The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Karson Marquardt and Nolan Wieneke, freshman Ryan Romero and Reinwald placed third in 3:44.95. Marquardt, Wieneke, Romero and senior Logan Pickart finished third in the 3,200 relay in 8:54.42.
Johnson Creek’s girls finished ninth with 25 points.
Senior Brittany Rue placed second in the 200 in 27.38. The 400 relay team of senior Brooklyn Patterson, sophomore Dominique Patterson, freshman Alyssa Hucke and Rue took second in 55.25.
Senior Kylie Hehr placed second in the discus (105-08).
Johnson Creek’s boys were led by junior Tyler Skogman, who tied for seventh in the pole vault (10-0).
Hustisford’s boys took 13th with 24.1 points.
Senior Klayton Bischoff finished second in the 110 high hurdles in 17.18.
Senior Gabe Holub placed third in the 200 in 24.01.
Hustisford’s girls scored five points. Senior Tia Hildebrandt’s sixth place finish in the 1,600 in 5:58.82 and seventh place finish in the 3,200 in 13:22.42 led the Falcons.
Team scores — girls: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 115, Dodgeland 104, Lourdes 74.5, Deerfield 72, Madison Country Day 58, Palmyra-Eagle 36, Princeton-Green Lake 31, Pardeeville 30, Johnson Creek 25, Markesan 21, Parkview 20.5, Rio 20, Central Wisconsin Christian 20, Fall River 17, Horicon 17, Valley Christian 17, Abundant Life 15, Hustisford 5, Wayland 3
Team scores — boys: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 84.5, Deerfield 77, Palmyra-Eagle 71.5, Pardeeville 61.1, Fall River 61, Dodgeland 55.1, Horicon 51.8, Markesan 48, Abundant Life 37, Wayland 29, Central Wisconsin Christian 28.5, Princeton-Green Lake 25, Hustisford 24.1, Rio 12.6, Madison Country Day 11.6, Lourdes 11, Parkview 10.6, Johnson Creek 1.5
