WISCONSIN RAPIDS—Dodgeland’s cross country program made an impressive return to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
The Trojans placed fourth as a team in the Division 3 girls race with 155 points, while senior Logan Pickart placed 53rd individually in the boys race.
“They were spectacular,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. “It was a great day for Dodgeland cross country.”
Junior Ava Raasch captured an individual medal reserved for top 10 finishers, placing fifth in a personal best time of 19 minutes, 27 seconds. Raasch was making her second state appearance, though the first came in 2020, when the Division 3 race was held in West Salem due to the pandemic.
“I honestly like this course a lot better (than West Salem),” Raasch said. “You are more spread out, I don’t know, with the hills. We do a lot of hill workouts, so that felt pretty good. My legs were starting to feel a bit tired, but it’s our senior’s last race and I wanted to do it for her (Sayrah Benzing).”
Raasch moved up roughly 15 places after a patient first mile she toured in 6:03.
“I felt really good,” Raasch said. “My coaches told me they always tend to run fast the first mile, so I tried to strategize to keep my energy and slowly go up instead of being up there right away and potentially waste my energy.”
Raasch wasn’t satisfied with her state race as a freshman, or her sectional race as a sophomore. That’s all in the past now.
“I tried not (to set goals coming in),” Raasch said. “I always tend to not do so good at bigger meets. So I just wanted to not think about it and whatever happens, just let it happen.”
Dodgeland’s girls program won the state title in 2017 and followed that up with a third place finish in 2018.
The Trojans fell just short of qualifying over the next three seasons before finally breaking through this year. Everyone but Prill was part of the track and field team’s state runner-up finish in June.
“It’s a pretty big reward,” Raasch said. “We’re just so close, it just kind of comes naturally, our talent. Whether it’s a good race or a bad race we’re always supporting each other. (Our track and field success helped) big time. If we weren’t as close I feel like we wouldn’t be as successful as a team. We try to do as much as we can together, so we are close together outside of cross as well as inside.”
Finishing second for Dodgeland was freshman Angelina Prill, who took 31st in 20:46. She fought through tremendous pain late going and pounded out a fierce kick at the finish.
“It sucked,” Prill said. “The first and second mile went by fast, but the third mile was torture. The hills were so hard, but we’ve been training hills all year, so I knew I had trained more than these girls and I knew I could do it. But it was really hard
“It’s crazy here. I feel like I PRd. It’s been nice to get better and better.”
Benzing was next, finishing 58th in 21:24. Her sprinting skills were worth a few places in the final few meters. Sophomore Mallory Kohn (63rd, 21:30) was close behind.
“It felt really good,” Benzing said. I ran a PR today, which help me hold on to (Mallory). The course wasn’t awful, I just think the heat got to me again. The whole course is out in the sun other than a portion that’s less than a mile of it.
“I’m just happy we came here as a team. These girls are like sisters to me at this point. Everybody came through at close to a PR or a PR as of right now, so it was a really good meet.”
Kohn agreed.
“I ran with (Sayrah) and then I lost her, Kohn said. “I don’t know where. I tried to stay as close as I could to her for motivation. I would say it’s better than last week’s course. It felt nice. All the cheering helped.
“The distance is shorter (in track and field compared to this), but I love it because we’re the same group of girls and we are really, really close and that helps. I had a little bit (of nerves), because I’d never done it before, but now that we’ve done it, it gives us motivation for next year and we won’t be nervous coming into it.”
Senior Tara Schaalma (110th, 22:58) turned in Dodgeland’s fifth score.
“After all the injuries and sickness we’ve had all year, we weren’t even seeded to make it out of our sectional this year, Smanz said. “We finished in the top five as a team. They just ran amazing. Every one of those girls. Ava, top five. Incredible. Our freshman came through as the No. 2 for us. Our senior came through. Mallory, Tara, just a great race by those girls.”
Juniors Lydia VandeBerg (127th, 23:47) and Sandra Osorio (137th, 24:43) also competed for the Trojans.
“They executed their race plan,” Smanz said. “We were in seventh at the mile mark. We wanted to hold back just a little. We moved up to fourth as a team at the two mile mark. Every single one of them moved up in that last mile. They all ran the perfect race, perfect to the plan we wanted. I can’t give my staff enough credit. Andrew Perkins and Kevin Klueger, the three of us work as a team. That’s why we are so successful.”
Pickart finished his first and final state appearance in a time of 17:55.
“Tough race, definitely tough,” Pickart said. “The fast start, the energy here, it’s a good thing, but it’s much different than anything I’ve ever been in. It was an acclimation, if you will, that energy.”
Pickart moved up 16 places after the mile to close out a competitive running career which began in sixth grade.
“I like the racing, but I think most of all I like the offseason training a lot, too,” Pickart said. “The long miles. A lot of people don’t like running by themselves, but I kind of like running by myself. I just lose myself while I am running.”
Smanz felt his senior went out on a high note.
“Logan has worked so hard just to get here this year as a senior,” Smanz said. “We’re proud of him. He raced very good. He moved up the entire race. He was in the 60s in the mile mark. He moved up to the higher 50s and then the low 50s at the end. He ran a very smart race, really.”
Division 3 girls scores: Cochrane-Fountain City 132, Lourdes Academy 138, Valders 151, Dodgeland 155, Lancaster 165, Boscobel 177, Bonduel 188, Cedar Grove-Belgium 189, Laconia 212, Assumption 227, Kickapoo/La Farge 237, Phillips 286, Colby 292, Regis 296, Chequamagon 300, Colfax 302
