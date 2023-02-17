JUNEAU - Cyri Reinwald scored 13 points and Jenna Hodgson added 11 for Horicon in a 40-27 Trailways East victory over Dodgeland's girls basketball team on Thursday.

Horicon (7-16, 3-9 in conference) got eight of Reinwald's points in the first half and led 19-13 at the break. Hodgson scored all 11 of her points in the second half to help the Marshladies pull away.

