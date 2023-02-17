Dodgeland girls fall to Horicon in regular season finale Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 17, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUNEAU - Cyri Reinwald scored 13 points and Jenna Hodgson added 11 for Horicon in a 40-27 Trailways East victory over Dodgeland's girls basketball team on Thursday.Horicon (7-16, 3-9 in conference) got eight of Reinwald's points in the first half and led 19-13 at the break. Hodgson scored all 11 of her points in the second half to help the Marshladies pull away.Sophomore guard Mallory Kohn scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Dodgeland (8-14, 1-11).Sixth-seeded Dodgeland travels to play third-seeded Random Lake in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 24.HORICON 40, DODGELAND 27Horicon 19 21 - 40Dodgeland 13 14 - 27Horicon (fg ft-fta tp) - Boeck 2 3-4 8, Guenterberg 2 0-0 4, Knudson 1 0-0 2, Fassbender 1 0-4 2, Reinwald 4 3-4 13, Hodgson 5 1-4 11 Totals 15 7-16 40Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) - Kohn 4 9-16 17, Peplinski 3 0-2 6, Carpenter 0 2-2 2, Firari 1 0-0 2 Totals 8 11-20 27Three-point goals - H (Boeck, Reinwald 2)Total fouls - H 20, D 14Fouled out - D (Peplinski) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-16
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.