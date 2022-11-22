Dodgeland sophomore point guard Mallory Kohn pushes up following a steal during a girls basketball game against Johnson Creek on Monday at the Berres Fieldhouse. Kohn scored 12 of 18 her points in the first half to help the Trojans win 44-37.
Johnson Creek senior Brittany Rue goes up strong in transition and finishes through contact during first half action against Dodgeland on Monday at the Berres Fieldhouse. Rue scored six first half points and finished with eight for the Bluejays in a 44-37 defeat.
Dodgeland junior forward Emma Carpenter finishes inside for two of her eight first half points against Johnson Creek on Monday at the Berres Fieldhouse. Carpenter finished with 13 points in her team's 44-37 victory.
Johnson Creek senior guard Josey Whitehouse hit six 3-pointers during a girls basketball game against Dodgeland on Monday at the Berres Fieldhouse. Whitehouse led the Bluejays with 18 points in a 44-37 loss.
JOHNSON CREEK — Sophomore point guard Mallory Kohn scored 18 points and junior forward Emma Carpenter added 13 for Dodgeland’s girls basketball team in a 44-37 victory over Johnson Creek on Monday at the Berres Fieldhouse.
Dodgeland (2-0) trailed 12-10 before closing the first half on an 18-9 run. The Trojans answered good defensive pressure from Johnson Creek (0-3) in the early going with plenty of their own, taking advantage of a faster pace to score repeatedly in transition.
Kohn scored 12 of her points in the opening half, while Carpenter poured in eight of her points. Kohn added six steals while Carpenter grabbed four rebounds.
Freshman guard Bella Firari added five points off the bench and senior Madee Peplinski added four points and eight rebounds for the Trojans, who are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2010.
Senior guard Josey Whitehouse knocked down six 3-pointers for Johnson Creek (0-3) and led the Bluejays with 18 points. Senior forward Brittany Rue added eight for Johnson Creek.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Dodgeland travels to play Oshkosh Lourdes while Johnson Creek hosts Madison Country Day.
