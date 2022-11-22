JOHNSON CREEK — Sophomore point guard Mallory Kohn scored 18 points and junior forward Emma Carpenter added 13 for Dodgeland’s girls basketball team in a 44-37 victory over Johnson Creek on Monday at the Berres Fieldhouse.

Dodgeland (2-0) trailed 12-10 before closing the first half on an 18-9 run. The Trojans answered good defensive pressure from Johnson Creek (0-3) in the early going with plenty of their own, taking advantage of a faster pace to score repeatedly in transition.

Load comments