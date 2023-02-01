Trojans bury Bulldogs

JUNEAU — The night started off with the first JV victory of the season for Dodgeland’s girls basketball program and the varsity capped off the evening with 59-27 victory over Williams Bay on Monday.

“It was our first complete game of the season,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said. “Defense played lights out. Offense moved the ball and we pushed the transition game tonight.”

Load comments