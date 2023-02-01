Dodgeland girls crush Williams Bay Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUNEAU — The night started off with the first JV victory of the season for Dodgeland’s girls basketball program and the varsity capped off the evening with 59-27 victory over Williams Bay on Monday.“It was our first complete game of the season,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said. “Defense played lights out. Offense moved the ball and we pushed the transition game tonight.”Mallory Kohn led the way with 17 points and 10 steals. Bella Firari scored 14 off the bench.“Bella Firari gives us so much energy off the bench,” Shramek said. “She is like a spark plug for us to get us moving up and down the court.”Emma Carpenter dominated the boards with 14 rebounds and 10 points.Madee Peplinski chipped in nine points and added seven steals.“Great team effort as everyone contributed to the win,” Shramek said. “At one point in the second half, we had three freshman and a sophomore playing together with a junior.”Dodgeland (8-11) travels to Oakfield Thursday night.DODGELAND 59, WILLIAMS BAY 27Williams Bay 12 15 — 27Dodgeland 31 28 — 59Williams Bay (fg ft-fta tp) — McKean 1 0-0 2, Higgins 3 0-2 6, Pape 1 0-0 2, Cates 4 0-0 12, Schnobel 1 0-2 3, Warrenburg 1 0-0 2 Totals 11 0-4 27Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Schultz 1 1-3 3, Kohn 6 5-6 17, Holtz 1 0-0-2, Peplinski 4 1-6 9, Carpenter 5 0-3 10, Firari 5 1-2 14, Justmann 2 0-0 4 Totals 24 8-21 59Three-point goals — WB (Cates 4, Schnobel), D (Firari)Total fouls — WB 12, D 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.