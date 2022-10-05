ROSENDALE—Dodgeland’s girls and boys cross country teams swept the small school titles at the Laconia Invitational on Tuesday.

Junior Ava Raasch placed second in the girls race in 19 minutes, 30 seconds to lead the Trojans. Senior Sayrah Benzing (fifth, 2211), freshman Angelina Prill (seventh, 22:22), senior Tara Schaalma (tenth, 22:45) and sophomore Mallory Kohn (12th, 23:16) contributed to Dodgeland’s winning 36-point total.

