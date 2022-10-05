ROSENDALE—Dodgeland’s girls and boys cross country teams swept the small school titles at the Laconia Invitational on Tuesday.
Junior Ava Raasch placed second in the girls race in 19 minutes, 30 seconds to lead the Trojans. Senior Sayrah Benzing (fifth, 2211), freshman Angelina Prill (seventh, 22:22), senior Tara Schaalma (tenth, 22:45) and sophomore Mallory Kohn (12th, 23:16) contributed to Dodgeland’s winning 36-point total.
“I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight and what we still need to do to accomplish our goals for conference and the tournament series,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said.
“It was the first time this season that we had our top five girls compete in the same meet. They responded by placing five in the top thirteen and defeated some some very good schools who had very easily defeated us two weeks ago. The potential is there but we still must get completely healthy in order to compete with some state ranked teams in our sectional.
“Ava set a new PR as she finished as runner up. She closed the gap the last mile. She is gaining so much confidence with each meet.”
In the boys race, senior Logan Pickart paced Dodgeland with a third place time of 17:32. Sophomores Karson Marquardt (11th, 18:53) and Colton Pickart (12th, 18:54), freshman Ryan Romero (14th, 19:03) and senior Zakaree Reinwald (22nd, 19:40) also scored for the Trojans, who beat out Pardeeville 62 to 66 for the team title.
“Our boys won the team title in a very close meet,” Smanz said. “We have been going back and forth with Pardeeville’s boys all season. It looks like we will be the top two at Conference next week and looks to be a meet where either of us could win.
“Logan has just been so consistent for us this year as he placed third. Karson has shown so much improvement over the last couple weeks as this was his first meet as our number two runner. “
Small school girls: Dodgeland 36, Laconia 41, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 125, Markesan 131, Valley Christian 150, Rio/Fall River 157, Horicon 224
Small school boys: Dodgeland 62, Pardeeville 66, St. Lawrence Seminary 89, Markesan 115, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 12, Horicon 141, Rio/Fall River 178, Princeton-Green Lake 191, Laconia 202, Central Wisconsin Christian 219
