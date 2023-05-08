WAUPUN - Dodgeland's girls and boys track and field teams each placed sixth at the Waupun Invitational on Friday.
The Trojan girls scored 63.66 points.
Freshman Bella Firari placed third in the 100 in 13,72 seconds. Sophomore Melissa Huber was third in the 100 hurdles (17.88).
The 400 relay team of senior Alexis Schultz, Huber, freshman Alexandria Garcia and Firari finished third in 55.38. The 800 relay team of senior Tara Schaalma, sophomore Isabella Albert, Huber and Firari placed third in 1:56.25.
The 1,600 relay team of senior Sayrah Benzing, sophomore Mallory Kohn, Schaalma and junior Ava Raasch won in 4:19.15. The 3,200 relay team of Benzing, Kohn, freshman Angelina Prill and junior Ava Raasch won in 10:23.43.
Benzing and Kohn each cleared 8 feet in the pole vault and finished second and third, respectively.
The Trojan boys scored 56.5 points.
Senior Zakaree Reinwald took second in the 400 in 53.38. Senior Logan Pickart placed third in the 800 in 2:12.10.
The 1,600 relay team of sophomores Karson Marquardt and Nolan Wieneke, freshman Ryan Romero and Reinwald won in 3:44.67. The 3,200 relay team of Wieneke, Marquardt, sophomore Colton Pickart and Logan Pickart took second in 8:49.59.
Team scores - girls: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 157, Waupun 146, Campbellsport 113, Beaver Dam 107, Lomira 72, Dodgeland 63.66, Princeton/Green Lake 34.33, Oakfield 2
Team scores - boys: Campbellsport 175, Waupun 152, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 116.5, Beaver Dam 88.5, Lomira 60.5, Dodgeland 56.5, Princeton-Green Lake 22, Oakfield 6
Tuesday's result
JUNEAU - Dodgeland and Hustisford took part in a Trailways East quadrangular at Dodgeland on Tuesday.
Dodgeland's girls had top three finishes.
Sophomore Isabella Albert won the 100 in 12.38 and freshman Bella Firari took third in 12.91. Firari also took second in the 200 in 29.06.
Senior Sayrah Benzing won the 400 in 1:02.75 and the pole vault (8-0).
Senior Tara Schaalma won the 100 hurdles in 16.84, the long jump (15-3 1/4) and triple jump (33-7). Sophomore Melissa Huber placed third in the 100 hurdles (17.50) and 300 hurdles (56.95).
Junior Ava Raasch placed second in the 800 in 2:26.21.
The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Mallory Kohn, freshman Angelina Prill, Raasch and Benzing won in 4:25.70. The 3,200 relay team of Benzing, Prill, Kohn and senior Hannah Prinz won in 10:26.45.
The 400 relay team of seniors Alexis Schultz and Rhea Zimmerman, sophomore Jenna Schaalma and freshman Alexandria Garcia placed third in 57.90. The 800 relay team of Tara Schaalma, Albert, Huber and Firari took second in 1:59.59.
Freshman Olivia Downey placed third in the shot put (29-11). Prinz placed third in the high jump (4-8). Kohn and freshman Alexis Bingen each cleared 7-0 and took second and third in the pole vault.
Dodgeland boys also posted several top three finishes.
Senior Zakaree Reinwald won the 400 in 56.65 and the pole vault (9-6). Sophomore Karson Marquardt took second in 58.07. Sophomore Nolan Wieneke took second in 800 in 2:21.44.
Senior Logan Pickart placed second in the 1,600 in 5:09.47 and in the 3,200 in 10:59.45.
The 1,600 relay team of Marquardt, Wieneke, freshman Ryan Romero and Reinwald won in 3:48.63. The 3,200 relay team of Wieneke, Marquardt, sophomore Colton Pickart and Romero won in 9:21.72.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Zander DeZarn, junior John Schramek, freshman John Reiter and junior Quentin Kramer took second in 52.07.
Junior Ryan Fehrman placed second in the shot put (37-11 1/2). Freshman John Zenk took third in the discus (101-07). Sophomore Colton Pickart was third in the high jump (5-6).
Hustisford boys were led by senior Klayton Bischoff, who won the 110 high hurdles in 17.19 and the 300 hurdles in 45.13 and placed second in the high jump (5-6). Sophomore Joe Beavers took second in the 110 high hurdles in 18.02.
Hustisford senior Gabe Holub placed second in the 200 in 22.88.
The 800 relay team of sophomore Gavin Peterman, Beavers, Bischoff and Holub placed third in 1:44.93.
Senior Korbin McKenzie won the shot put (39-7) while junior Colter Sliper took third (37-5). Sliper won the discus (108-08).
Hustisford's girls were led by senior Tia Hildebrandt, who won the 3,200 in 13:31.97.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.