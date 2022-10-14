JOHNSON CREEK — Dodgeland’s girls and boys cross country teams each placed second at the Trailways Conference meet hosted by Johnson Creek on Thursday.

Junior Ava Raasch earned first team honors when she finished second in the girls race in 19 minutes, 31 seconds to lead Dodgeland. Freshman Angelina Prill (ninth, 21:38), senior Sayrah Benzing (tenth, 21:57) and sophomore Mallory Kohn (11th, 22:05) earned second team honors. Senior Tara Schaalma (15th, 22:45) earned honorable mention.

