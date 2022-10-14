JOHNSON CREEK — Dodgeland’s girls and boys cross country teams each placed second at the Trailways Conference meet hosted by Johnson Creek on Thursday.
Junior Ava Raasch earned first team honors when she finished second in the girls race in 19 minutes, 31 seconds to lead Dodgeland. Freshman Angelina Prill (ninth, 21:38), senior Sayrah Benzing (tenth, 21:57) and sophomore Mallory Kohn (11th, 22:05) earned second team honors. Senior Tara Schaalma (15th, 22:45) earned honorable mention.
"Ava took the lead from the gun and gave the race everything she could,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. "We’re so proud of her finish in what was an outstanding field. There were five runners in the girls race that placed at the state track meet in either the 800, 1600, or 3200 meters. Our conference might have the most depth this year of any small school conference in the state."
Senior Logan Pickart earned first team honors with a second place finish in the boys race in 17:30 to lead Dodgeland. Freshman Ryan Romero (12th, 18:43) and sophomore Karson Marquardt (13th, 18:45) made the second team. Sophomore Colton Pickart (15th, 18:50) received honorable mention. Senior Zakaree Reinwald (28th, 20:07) completed the team scoring.
"Logan continues an outstanding senior year,” Smanz said. "He was in about fifth at the mile mark, moved up to third at two miles, and then finished second. He has put in so much work this past summer and season and it shows.
"We’re very proud of both our boys and girls teams tonight. They both ran amazing. Both teams were runner ups. We have to give Pardeeville’s boys a lot of credit. They are a great coached team and they were just better than us tonight. Our girls surprised, only getting beat by nine, against the number one team in the state. The girls are finally starting to get healthy, and hopefully, after another week, will be able to contend at sectionals.”
Johnson Creek’s girls cross country team placed seventh. Sophomore Rylee Hucke earned second team honors, placing 14th in 22 minutes, 34 seconds for Johnson Creek. Juniors Maggie Markus (35th, 25:52), Hailey Kvalheim (39th, 26:17), Ava Sixel (46th, 27:10) and Hannah Seaborne (53rd, 28:13) also scored for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s boys finished eighth. Junior Tyler Skogman (11th, 18:43) earned second team honors. Freshman Evan Chowanec (ninth, 20:49), juniors Ben Trudell (42nd, 21:03) and Connor Gerstner (52nd, 21:40) and sophomore Carson Vaughn (59th, 22:44) scored for the Bluejays.
Dodgeland and Johnson Creek race at the Division 3 sectional at UW-Parkside on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Team scores — girls: Lourdes 38, Dodgeland 47, Madison Country Day 83, Valley Christian 116, Parkview 131, Markesan 149, Johnson Creek 187, Rio/Fall River 195, Princeton-Green Lake 201, Horicon 281
Team scores — boys: Pardeeville 57, Dodgeland 70, Wayland 80, Rio/Fall River 121, Horicon 127, Markesan 127, Parkview 151, Johnson Creek 203, Princeton/Green Lake 244, Palmyra-Eagle 253, Central Wisconsin Christian 259
