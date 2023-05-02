Tara Schaalma
Dodgeland senior Tara Schaalma (left) won the girls 100 meter hurdles to help the Trojans finish second at the Pardeeville Invitational on Friday.

 Sadye Ring

PARDEEVILLE — Dodgeland’s track and field team placed second while the boys finished eighth at the Pardeeville Invitational on Friday.

Senior Tara Schaalma won the 100 meter hurdles in 17.34 seconds and placed second in the triple jump (32 feet, 10 1/2 inches). Senior Sayrah Benzing won the pole vault (8-3) while sophomore Mallory Kohn took third (7-6).

