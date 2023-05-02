PARDEEVILLE — Dodgeland’s track and field team placed second while the boys finished eighth at the Pardeeville Invitational on Friday.
Senior Tara Schaalma won the 100 meter hurdles in 17.34 seconds and placed second in the triple jump (32 feet, 10 1/2 inches). Senior Sayrah Benzing won the pole vault (8-3) while sophomore Mallory Kohn took third (7-6).
The 400 relay team took second in 55.01. The 800 relay team won in 1:52.89. The 1,600 relay team was second in 4:25.08. The 3,200 relay team won in 10:41.81.
Senior Zakaree Reinwald won the 400 in 53.56 while sophomore Karson Marquardt took third in 55.94. Reinwald also placed second in the pole vault (11-6).
The 3,200 relay team took second in 8:51.90.
Waterloo’s boys finished 12th while the girls took 13th.
Junior Mathieu Watson took fourth in the boys 200 in 24.22 and junior Reina Degler was fourth in the girls 300 hurdles in 55.44.
Team scores — girls: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 144, Dodgeland 103, Portage 64, Westfield/Montello 62, Pardeeville 51, Poynette 51, Parkview 50, Markesan 39, Ozaukee 34, Madison Country Day 32, Horicon 30, Fall River 16, Waterloo 13, Wayland 10
Team scores — boys: Portage 102.5, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 98.5, Ozaukee 66, Poynette 63, Pardeeville 56, Fall River 55, Markesan 54, Dodgeland 49, Horicon 48, Wayland 30, Westfield/Montello 26, Waterloo 24, Madison Country Day 15, Parkview 15
