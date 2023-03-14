Eight Dodgeland cross country runners who qualified for the state meet during the fall season were named to the Academic All-State Team. The back row from left are Ava Raasch, Tara Schaalma, Lydia Vandeberg and Mallory Kohn. The front row from left are Angelina Prill, Sayrah Benzing, Logan Pickart and Hannah Prinz. Not pictured is Sandra Osorio.
The Dodgeland girls cross country team and boys cross country runner Logan Pickart added another honor to their long list of accomplishments for the 2022 season. The girls team was named by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association as a State All- Academic Team.
The Trojans have a team GPA over 3.5. Logan was named as an individual to the team with his unweighted GPA of. 4.0 Athletes must qualify to compete at the state meet to be eligible for this award.
Members of the girls team are seniors Sayrah Benzing, Tara Schaalma, and Hannah Prinz, juniors Sandra Osorio, Ava Raasch, and Lydia VandeBerg, sophomore Mallory Kohn, and freshman Angelina Prill.
“The award shows their commitment to both academics and athletics,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. “We have outstanding student athletes at Dodgeland to work with. The hard work, effort, and self discipline they display both in the classroom and on the practice field will help them excel in life. We are so proud of all our runners for earning these awards.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.