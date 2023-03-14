Dodgeland cross country award winners
Eight Dodgeland cross country runners who qualified for the state meet during the fall season were named to the Academic All-State Team. The back row from left are Ava Raasch, Tara Schaalma, Lydia Vandeberg and Mallory Kohn. The front row from left are Angelina Prill, Sayrah Benzing, Logan Pickart and Hannah Prinz. Not pictured is Sandra Osorio.

The Dodgeland girls cross country team and boys cross country runner Logan Pickart added another honor to their long list of accomplishments for the 2022 season. The girls team was named by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association as a State All- Academic Team.

The Trojans have a team GPA over 3.5. Logan was named as an individual to the team with his unweighted GPA of. 4.0 Athletes must qualify to compete at the state meet to be eligible for this award.

