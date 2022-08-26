BELOIT — Baylor Denu’s hat trick sparked Beloit Memorial in a 5-0 win over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Thursday.
“We seem to always have an early season match where we just play flat and let in a bunch of goals,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “It’s disappointing, but it’s also why we try to get a couple non-conference games in early. Tonight was the same scenario. We let Beloit get an early goal in the 13th minute and we just started to panic and force things a bit. We had a tough battle Tuesday night so I think there was a little physical and mental fatigue that got worse when we got down a goal.
“Beloit’s Baylor Denu is a really solid player with nice size and we let him record a hat trick. We’re going to run into some really good players this season and we need to do a better job neutralizing them. I know our guys will learn from this and make the adjustments. We play at Monona Grove on Tuesday so we’ll need to make those adjustments quickly.
“We only have nine players who have varsity experience so the learning curve is very steep for those other 10 guys. They’ve seen quickly how much faster the game is at this level and how intense it is physically and mentally. Our players love the sport and have an intense drive to improve so I have no doubt they will.”
