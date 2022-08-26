BELOIT — Baylor Denu’s hat trick sparked Beloit Memorial in a 5-0 win over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Thursday.

“We seem to always have an early season match where we just play flat and let in a bunch of goals,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “It’s disappointing, but it’s also why we try to get a couple non-conference games in early. Tonight was the same scenario. We let Beloit get an early goal in the 13th minute and we just started to panic and force things a bit. We had a tough battle Tuesday night so I think there was a little physical and mental fatigue that got worse when we got down a goal.

Load comments