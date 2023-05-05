Demons salvage split with Bluejays, remain in first place Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 5, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEERFIELD — Austin Anderson tossed a two-hit shutout for Deerfield in a 2-0 Trailways South victory over Johnson Creek on Thursday.Deerfield (16-3, 11-1 in conference) backed Anderson with single runs in the first and third innings to avenge a 4-3 loss two days earlier to Johnson Creek (10-3, 9-3).Anderson and Landon Brattlie each had two hits for the Demons. Eric Staszak had the lone RBI.Dugg Hartwig took the loss for Johnson Creek.DEERFIELD 2, JOHNSON CREEK 0Johnson Creek 000 000 0 — 0 2 3Deerfield 101 000 0 — 2 5 0Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2B), D (Brattlie 2x3, Anderson 2x4)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Hartwig L 5-4-2-1-3-4, Smith 1-1-0-0-1-0), D (Anderson W 7-2-0-0-3-1) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
