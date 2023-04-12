Deerfield scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to turn a battle into a blowout in a 14-4 victory over Luther Prep’s baseball team on Tuesday at LPS.
Luther Prep (0-3) jumped off to a quick lead after Micah Westendorf worked a seven-pitch walk to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Parker Winghart then hit a deep drive to left center that easily cleared the fence.
Silas Winkel did a good job of slowing down Deerfield’s offense the first two times through the order, giving up four hits and three runs.
After that, John Westendorf came in in relief with runners on first and second. He pitched fairly well in a tight situation but had to leave his second inning of work due to twisting his ankle when stealing third in the inning before.
Sophomore Owen Proctor came in cold and struggled finding the plate. He gave up quite a few runs but needed to work through things.
“He finished strong but by then Deerfield had done a lot of damage,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “They are a good team with good players all around and are well coached.”
Luther Prep travels to play Living Word Lutheran on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
DEERFIELD 14, LUTHER PREP 3
Deerfield 003 128 — 14 15 1
Luther Prep 200 101 — 4 5 0
WP: Hahn
LP: Westendorf
Leading hitters — D (Brattle 5x5, 2B, Anderson 3B, Fisher 2x4, Drobac 2x4, 2B, Hahn 3B, Lees 2x4), LP (Winghart 2x3, HR, Westendorf 2B)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.