Deerfield scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to turn a battle into a blowout in a 14-4 victory over Luther Prep’s baseball team on Tuesday at LPS.

Luther Prep (0-3) jumped off to a quick lead after Micah Westendorf worked a seven-pitch walk to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Parker Winghart then hit a deep drive to left center that easily cleared the fence.

