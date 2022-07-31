LEBANON — Louis Demetropoulos drove in Hunter Herpel with a base hit through the left side in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Lebanon Whitetails defeated the Rubicon Red Sox 4-3 in a Rock River League baseball game on Friday at Legends Field.
Lebanon took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Logan Richart’s solo homer to left center. Rubicon answered with two runs in the third, both of which were scored on wild pitches.
The Whitetails tied the game in the fourth when Noah Noyce reached on an error and later scored on an error, then regained the lead in the seventh. Noah Zubke reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second with an error on the play. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Herpel’s RBI single up the middle.
Rubicon tied the game in the top of the ninth. Owen Zaskowski singled to lead off, advanced to second when Cullen Weiss drew a walk and scored on Sid Lehman’s infield single.
Herpel began the winning rally with a leadoff single through the right side, then stole second and advanced to third on Tyler Doyle’s groundout. Alex Soto was intentionally walked and then Demetropoulos came up with the walk-off hit.
Cameron Streich earned the decision in relief, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk over four innings. Dylan Immel worked the first five innings, allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and five walks.
Nolan Fuhrman took the loss in relief for the Red Sox.
