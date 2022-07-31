LEBANON — Louis Demetropoulos drove in Hunter Herpel with a base hit through the left side in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Lebanon Whitetails defeated the Rubicon Red Sox 4-3 in a Rock River League baseball game on Friday at Legends Field.

Lebanon took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Logan Richart’s solo homer to left center. Rubicon answered with two runs in the third, both of which were scored on wild pitches.

