Watertown junior guard Lucie Hickey knocks down a 3-pointer during second half action against DeForest on Tuesday at WHS. Hickey’s triple was part of a 12-0 run that rallied the Goslings to within two in the closing minutes, but DeForest held on for a 46-40 victory.
Watertown junior guard Lucie Hickey knocks down a 3-pointer during second half action against DeForest on Tuesday at WHS. Hickey’s triple was part of a 12-0 run that rallied the Goslings to within two in the closing minutes, but DeForest held on for a 46-40 victory.
A quick game was quickly getting away from Watertown’s girls basketball team. Just as quickly, the Goslings turned the game around.
Watertown trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half against Badger East rival DeForest, but the Goslings used a 12-0 run in the span of two minutes to pull within two. DeForest would hold on for a 46-40 victory on Tuesday at WHS.
Junior guard Ellie Demet scored six of her game-high 16 points during the rally, hitting a pair of jumpers and converting a steal for a layup. Junior guard Lucie Hickey and sophomore forward Alyx Johnson also chipped in with timely 3-pointers to trim DeForest’s lead to 39-37 with six minutes left in regulation.
“We made it a game for a little bit there,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We created a couple turnovers and we hit some shots.”
Junior guard Rylan Oberg helped the Norskies escape with the win. Oberg hit a 3-pointer from the corner with just over two minutes remaining to extend the lead to 43-37 and went 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the closing minute when the Goslings were forced to foul. Oberg scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second half.
“Credit DeForest,” Stollberg said. “They are state ranked for a reason. They made it tough to handle the ball outside and they hit a couple big shots late. We had some opportunities to score at the end (that didn’t go in).”
DeForest (8-2, 5-1) hit four of its six 3-pointers in the first half. Six Norskies scored to put the visitors up 26-18 at the break.
“In the first half, we had way too many turnovers,” Stollberg said. “We were out of synch and not playing our best basketball. We cut it to eight before half and scored a couple baskets to start the second half before they went on a big run.
“This will help us stay focused. A big part of our practices is handling pressure and being strong with the ball. We are developing new ball handlers and playing out of position, but it was good to give ourselves a chance and make that run.”
Johnson added 11 points and sophomore guard Addi Maas added eight for Watertown (7-3, 5-1).
Weather permitting, Watertown travels to play Sussex Hamilton on Thursday. The Goslings return home for the Holiday Shootout next week. Their first game against Bay Port is on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Their second tournament game is against Milwaukee Pius on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 12:30 p.m.
JV, JV2 teams win: Watertown’s junior varsity won 39-17. Cassidy Peplinski scored 18 points to lead the Goslings. Ava Novotny added six points. Watertown’s JV2 team won 36-27. Kyleigh Ninmann scored 13 points and Meredith Schaller added 11 for the Goslings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.