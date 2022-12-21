A quick game was quickly getting away from Watertown’s girls basketball team. Just as quickly, the Goslings turned the game around.

Watertown trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half against Badger East rival DeForest, but the Goslings used a 12-0 run in the span of two minutes to pull within two. DeForest would hold on for a 46-40 victory on Tuesday at WHS.

Load comments