DEERFIELD - Freshman guard Emmerson Drobac led 12 players in scoring with 18 points in Deerfield's 76-38 victory over Hustisford's girls basketball team on Monday.

Tia Hildebrandt scored 17 points to lead Hustisford. Riley Becker added 11 for the Falcons (4-7), who host Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.

Load comments