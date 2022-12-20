Deerfield downs Waterloo boys Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEERFIELD — Cal Fisher scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures for Deerfield in a 77-28 victory over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Monday.Tommy Lees added 13 points and Mason Betthauser and Martin Kimmel each added 10 for Deerfield (6-2).Cooper Setz scored eight points to lead Waterloo (2-4).Waterloo travels to play Johnson Creek on Thursday.DEERFIELD 77, WATERLOO 28Waterloo 15 13 — 28Deerfield 37 40 — 77Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Haberman 1 4-6 7, Setz 2 4-6 8, Tschanz 2 2-3 6, Davis 1 0-2 2, Ugorji 2 1-2 5 Totals 8 11-19 28Deerfield (fg ft-fta tp) — Lees 5 0-0 13, Betthauser 5 0-0 10, Wetzel 2 0-0 4, Fisher 8 2-2 21, Manning 1 0-0 2, Christianson 2 0-0 5, Kimmel 4 0-0 10, Gust 3 0-0 6, Drobac 1 0-0 2, Bohn 1 0-2 2 Totals 32 2-4 77Three-point goals — W (Haberman), D (Lees 3, Fisher 3, Christianson, Kimmel 2)Total fouls — W 14, D 18 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-15
