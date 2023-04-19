Lee Dahlberg and the late Denise Richter will be inducted into the Watertown Bowling Hall of Fame at a dinner program Sunday, April 30, at the Watertown Moose Lodge.
Both have played a critical part in the continued strength of the game of bowling in Watertown, serving in various capacities and duties over the years.
The evening will begin with a reception at 4:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a short induction program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and program are $25 each and are available at the two Watertown bowling centers and from hall of fame committee members Jason Peirick, Scott Strege and Tom Schultz.
Richter and her sister Diane Mallow purchased the two bowling centers from their parents, Bob and Inez Schmidt back in 2007 and worked side by side in the many facets of owning the business until Denise’s untimely death in December of 2017.
Denise preferred doing much of her work in the background with the many different parts of operating a bowling establishment. She was deeply involved in the business and was regularly seen at the lanes scurrying around to make sure all was in order for the enjoyment of the bowling patrons.
In 2017 Denise and Diane were presented with the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Contributions to the Bowling Industry in Wisconsin.
The large amount of time spent on the bowling business only allowed her time to compete in one league each season, but she always found the time to work with the younger bowlers to teach them the fundamentals for this lifelong sport.
While working with the younger bowlers in a “Beat the Coach” tournament, Denise rolled a perfect 300 game, leaving all the youth behind with that score.
For Lee Dahlberg, “longevity” is the best word to describe his contributions to the game.
Lee took up the sport of bowling while a student at Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., where he was preparing to become a WELS Lutheran teacher. He recalled bowling at Concordia Lanes in New Ulm with the cost of three games plus bowling shoe rental at $1. He also competed in a league in New Ulm in the 1950s
After graduating he came to what is now Luther Preparatory School to teach mathematics and English.
By 1974 he was back in the groove, bowling in the Community League Wednesday evenings at Watertown Bowl 18. He was quickly elected to the position of secretary-treasurer of the league, a position he continues to hold to this day.
When the Watertown Bowling Association had an unexpected vacancy in the position of association secretary/treasurer back in the 1988-1990 term, Lee agreed to handle that all important position for two years until a new secretary could be elected.
Lee has been a consistent bowler over the years and has posted a high game of 279 and a high series of 674.
An interesting anecdote to Lee’s career is he taught both Diane Mallow and Denise Richter while they were students at Prep.
Bowling isn’t Lee’s only sport. He also coached JV football for 19 years and varsity baseball for 22 years. He was also an usher at Milwaukee Brewers games from 1970, the first year the Brewers were in Milwaukee, all the way to 2021, a total of 51 years, finishing that career as one of the top supervisors and even got to throw out the first pitch at a game.
