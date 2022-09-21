The Maranatha Baptist Academy Lady Crusaders had their first regular home game tonight, Tuesday against Indian Trails Conference opponent, Academy of Excellence.

The teams were back and forth on scoring until Senior Cara Caucutt and Sophomore Lydia Huffstutler put the Lady Crusaders into the lead. Senior Katelin Bergum and Sophomore Sydney Roedl increased the lead and the first game's victory was cemented in place by Senior Kaylea Fillmore and Sophomore Samantha Prigge.

