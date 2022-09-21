The Maranatha Baptist Academy Lady Crusaders had their first regular home game tonight, Tuesday against Indian Trails Conference opponent, Academy of Excellence.
The teams were back and forth on scoring until Senior Cara Caucutt and Sophomore Lydia Huffstutler put the Lady Crusaders into the lead. Senior Katelin Bergum and Sophomore Sydney Roedl increased the lead and the first game's victory was cemented in place by Senior Kaylea Fillmore and Sophomore Samantha Prigge.
In game two, the Lady Crusaders started out in the lead and maintained that lead throughout the entire game. Samantha Prigge and Freshman Paige Butler were the high scorers of this game each scoring 6 points. Sydney Roedl also continued her strong serving, contributing four points. Game three found the teams neck and neck in their scoring again until Lydia Huffstutler served 7 points in a row.
Senior Anna Huffstutler and sophomore Tayla Cederberg also had a combined run of 7 points. The hustle on the defense and some dynamic plays on the offense made the games exciting to watch.
"It is nice to have games where the younger players can get some good playing time," MBA volleyball coach Ann Bolton said. "To watch them improve as the games progressed was very exciting. As well, to have upperclassman who support the younger players gives us a team that is a joy to work with."
This win gives the team an 11-8-2 record over all and a 4-1 record in the Indian Trails conference. The Lady Crusaders are back at home Thursday night with another ITC game against Wisconsin School for the Deaf.
