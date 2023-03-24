Maranatha’s boys basketball team won the WACS championship earlier this month to cap off the season with a 27-2 record. The back row from left are managers Eric Davis and Connor Jorgensen, Brevin Sawa, Joseph Anderson, Tony Garcia, head coach Bryan Brock, Grant Brock and Seth Anderson. The front row from left are William Alsup, Josiah Garcia, Tim Stroup, Titan McPhillips, Nehemiah Banks, Michael Price and assistant coaches Nathanael Price and Phil Price.
The 2022-23 MBA Crusaders posted a 27-2 overall record, a 15-0 record in the Wisconsin Association of Christian Schools (WACS), and a 14-0 record in the Indian Trails Conference (ITC).
They capped off the season with a second consecutive ITC title and a third consecutive WACS Tournament Championship.
Here are some highlights of the regular season:
— MBA dominated their first 17 opponents and then geared up for a challenging field in the “Sabercat Invitational Tournament,” held February 2-4 at Maranatha. In the first round, Grant Brock (32 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists) and Tony Garcia (20, 13, 2) led the Crusaders to a dramatic 73-69 overtime victory over Tabernacle Christian (Alabama).
The following day, Maranatha trailed Suburban Christian (Indiana) 41-34 with 5 minutes to play, but closed the game with a 16-5 rally to snatch a 50-46 win. The Brock-Garcia duo sparked the comeback and combined for 41 points and 27 rebounds as MBA stayed perfect at 19-0. However, the next day, the Crusaders fell to a strong Westwood Baptist (Missouri) squad 76-57 in the championship. Brock won All-Tournament honors.
— Maranatha’s other defeat of the season came at the hands of the Oakhill Christian Royals 60-53 in Janesville on February 14. However, in the rematch one week later, the Crusaders rebounded to conquer the Royals 48-45. Brock (16 points), Garcia (11), and
William Alsup (10) led the effort.
— Maranatha swept traditional ITC power Kenosha Reuther, posting a 60-50 win in Kenosha on December 9, and a 52-44 triumph at home on February 17. In each contest, MBA built sizeable first half leads but had to fight off late rallies. Brock and Garcia registered double-doubles for points and rebounds in both games. Tim Stroup collected a total of 19 rebounds in the two games.
The Maranatha Gym was the site of the WACS Tournament on March 3-4.
On Friday, MBA faced the Eagles of Rock County Christian in the semifinals. The Crusaders built a 31-17 halftime lead, thanks to 14 first half points from Brock. But the Eagles quickly cut the margin to 31-23 in the opening minutes of the second half. Brothers Tony and Josiah Garcia helped spark a 17-4 MBA run during the next six minutes, and the Crusaders continued to pull away for a 70-40 victory.
On Saturday, MBA faced the second-seeded Liberty Christian Eagles in the championship. Brevin Sawa, Josiah Garcia, and Brock ignited the Crusaders to an 8-0 advantage four minutes into the game. But Liberty countered with 9 straight points to seize a 9-8 lead and force an MBA timeout at the 10:31 mark.
There were six lead changes in the remainder of the first half, with the Eagles holding an 18-16 lead into the final minute. Tony Garcia closed out the half with two free throws to tie the score and give Maranatha some momentum heading into halftime.
The see-saw battle continued into the second half, and with 13:22 left the teams were deadlocked at 25. But over the next two minutes, MBA went on a 7-0 run as Josiah Garcia made two consecutive jump shots and Sawa nailed a 3-pointer. The Crusaders extended the lead to 10 moments later and maintained their advantage the rest of the way, winning 41-31 to clinch the title.
Josiah Garcia scored 9 of his team leading 14 points in the second half, while brother Tony added 13 points. Tim Stroup had 6 rebounds, critical because of the deliberate pace and limited possessions in the game. The Garcia brothers earned All-Tournament honors.
Seniors Titan McPhillips, Tony Garcia, Tim Stroup, and Seth Anderson completed their Crusader playing days on a high note. Stroup and Garcia were four-year players.
