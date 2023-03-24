Crusaders win WACS championships
Maranatha’s boys basketball team won the WACS championship earlier this month to cap off the season with a 27-2 record. The back row from left are managers Eric Davis and Connor Jorgensen, Brevin Sawa, Joseph Anderson, Tony Garcia, head coach Bryan Brock, Grant Brock and Seth Anderson. The front row from left are William Alsup, Josiah Garcia, Tim Stroup, Titan McPhillips, Nehemiah Banks, Michael Price and assistant coaches Nathanael Price and Phil Price.

 Contributed

The 2022-23 MBA Crusaders posted a 27-2 overall record, a 15-0 record in the Wisconsin Association of Christian Schools (WACS), and a 14-0 record in the Indian Trails Conference (ITC).

They capped off the season with a second consecutive ITC title and a third consecutive WACS Tournament Championship.

