EDGERTON — Jefferson sophomore Olivia Jennrich finished sixth with a time of 20 minutes, 17 seconds in the girls race at the Silverwood Invitational on Thursday.
Jefferson sophomore Kateri Kawleski took 21st in 23:22. Freshman Alexandria Hyke (23rd, 23:45), senior Lauren Kopelke (25th, 23:57) and junior Emily Boucher (29th, 24:12) also scored for the Eagle girls, who finished fourth with 77 points.
Jefferson’s boys took sixth with a 148 score led by sophomore Aiden DeBlare, who finished 25th in 19:13. Senior Aaron Johnson (27th, 19:17) and juniors Brady Gehring (29th, 19:20), Jonathon Ellifson (30th, 19:21) and Ethan Gehring (41st, 20:14) also scored.
“The team competed with a different ferocity tonight,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “They were locked in and determined to run well. The boys team continued with the tight pack, but stepped it up a notch. Aiden DeBlare and Aaron Johnson pushed each other the entire race and led the team. Brady, Jon and Ethan come in close behind rounding out our scoring five.
“The girls team faced a lot of adversity this week with illness and injury. I was really proud how they came together and took on the challenge. Olivia led the team with a top-ten finish. Kateri Kawleski had a great race finishing as our second runner tonight. Alexandra, Lauren and Emily gave it all they had rounding out the top five scoring runners.”
Team scores — boys: Clinton 23, Evansville 97, Beloit Turner 112, Edgerton 118, Big Foot 123, Jefferson 148, Brodhead/Juda 154, Parkview 159, Palmyra-Eagle 208.
Team scores — girls: Evansville 35, Clinton 42, Brodhead/Juda 65, Jefferson 77.
