Eli Crogan did not put Watertown’s boys basketball program on the map.
But he undeniably built on its tradition and expanded its brand to an enormous degree.
Crogan, a legendary and at times polarizing figure in this community, passed away on Saturday at the age of 87 following complications from a stroke.
He spent 22 of his 42 seasons of coaching at Watertown, where he established a winning culture that was respected far and wide in the state. During his two stints with the Goslings, from 1966-70 and 1976-94, he posted a 312-162 record.
The accolades he accrued during a Hall of Fame career bear repeating one final time: His won-loss record at Soldiers Grove (1957-60), Fennimore (1961-65), Watertown, UW-Whitewater (1970-74) and Wayland Academy (1995-2004) was 562-320. This included 15 conference championships, 13 regional championships, two sectional championships and three trips to the state tournaments.
Watertown won 11 Wisconsin Little Ten Conference championships and 10 regional titles and advanced to the state tournament twice under Crogan, in 1983 and 1985. The 1983 team advanced to the Class A state championship game, losing to Milwaukee Technical 62-54. He guided Wayland Academy to a runner-up finish in the final WISAA state tournament in 2000.
Crogan also served as a scout for the NBA’s Houston Rockets from 1975-77.
He was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1996.
Crogan was a member of both the All-Star Coach Selection Committee and the All-Star Player Selection Committee. He was named WBCA District “Coach of the Year” four times. He was an assistant coach for the WBCA South Class “A” All-Star team in 1985 and head coach of the 1987 team. He was also head coach of the Wisconsin All-Star team that played the Illinois All-Stars in 1987. He also headed the selection committee for Mr. Basketball and chaired the WBCA Mentor program for new coaches. In 2009 Eli was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Humanitarian and Service Award. It was later renamed the Eli & Karen Crogan Humanitarian and Service Award.
Coach Crogan was a popular clinic and banquet speaker, and was the television color analyst for the WIAA State Tournament for nine years.
In his biography on the WBCA website, Crogan’s slogan MTIXE (Mental Toughness, Intensity, eXtra Effort) was listed as being synonymous with Watertown basketball.
The bio further went on to state, “His philosophy as a coach was to ‘teach a positive approach for his players in basketball and in life.’ The Watertown basketball program was highly respected and highly rated in the state. His message to players, ‘Work hard in the classroom, work hard at practice and be the best you can be. If you do this, what goes on the scoreboard will take care of itself.’ The program developed winners on and off the court and a ‘Tradition of Excellence.’”
Among the many successful athletes Crogan coached at Watertown were Bob Nass and Jason Wesemann.
Nass played on Watertown’s state runner-up team in 1983 and went on to play Division 1 college basketball, which he later described as a step down from the level of coaching he received from Crogan in high school. Wesemann, a three-sport stud in the early 1990s who went on to play AA baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies baseball organization, once said Crogan was the best coach he ever had, in any sport and at any level.
Watertown’s final months under Crogan’s tenure were among my first in sports journalism. When I arrived here from Baraboo in January of 1997, the embers of the fiery feud over his ouster as Watertown’s coach three years earlier were still smoldering. I listened to people on both sides of the situation. I looked back in the paper’s archives from a time when Letters to the Editor poured in to the pages of the Daily Times.
He had ardent supporters, including longtime Hartford boys basketball coach Doran Timmer, who praised Crogan as a welcoming mentor and role model to younger coaches in the conference. That’s high praise from an opposing coach.
He had plenty of detractors, who felt his “old school” approach to coaching was abusive and toxic and not appropriate in the modern era. They also rolled their eyes at what they perceived to be a man with a huge ego.
I’m not going to lie. It was a huge relief at that early point in my career to come in and be a neutral presence, someone who didn’t have to call balls and strikes for two passionate, partisan crowds.
Those who felt it was past time for Crogan to leave can rest easy knowing that their objective was achieved. For those who loved and admired him, this is the time to mourn his passing and celebrate his life.
I had a chance to interview Crogan for a feature when he was coaching Wayland to a successful resurgence. It was a second chance he savored, and he seemed to appreciate the new perspective which coaching at a private school afforded him. It certainly helped him form a bond with another Hall of Fame boys basketball coach, Paul Bertolus.
Bertolus was enjoying plenty of success at Northwestern Prep during the latter portion of Crogan’s time at Watertown, even if the Hornets didn’t receive quite the same level of coverage despite playing in the same town, in Bertolus’ mind.
But years later, Bertolus savored the chance to get to know Crogan as a peer and credited him with helping Bertolus join the ranks of the WBCA’s Hall of Fame alumnus. That’s a nice story.
Here’s one more, as told by a former all-star athlete from a neighboring school district. Back in the day, his team had a chance to play one of Crogan’s Watertown teams. I don’t remember which team won, but this guy put up some real nice numbers on Watertown. After the game, Crogan reached out to the athlete’s father and praised him. The experience moved the father deeply and it showed when he relayed the conversation to his son.
“It was the only time in my life he told me he loved me,” the athlete said.
I remain touched by that story to this day. In an era when athletes could expect to get as bad a butt-chewing (or worse) for a bad game at home as they could expect in a post-game locker room, that’s a strong testament to the power of a few kind, well-earned words.
Crogan remained a longtime supporter of Watertown athletics long after his coaching career there ended. He and his wife, Karen, could be seen seated close to the action at many games.
Someone who appreciated that support was Jamie Koepp, who coached Watertown’s boys basketball team for eight seasons. Koepp formed a deep and lasting friendship with Crogan in his later years and enjoyed telling me about it. He would sneak into the nursing home after hours on multiple occasions, which delighted Crogan to no end. It delighted Koepp just as much, and serves as a testament to the kind of guy he is.
It would have been nice to get a taste of Watertown basketball under Crogan. He enjoyed telling me about his program’s dominance over Oconomowoc, especially when the games came down to a buzzer-beater over one of Watertown’s biggest rivals.
It’s been my pleasure and my honor to serve this community and the surrounding ones for a quarter century now. My yesterdays outnumber my tomorrows at this point in my career, but I always had a sense that this was one story I needed to write. I’ve patiently waited half my life to do it. Now, it’s time for those who knew Mr. Basketball to share their own stories of the man.
I bet they are every bit as interesting as the ones I’ve heard over the years.
