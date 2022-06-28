When Katie Crogan first stepped foot on the campus of Upper Iowa University, she wasn’t quite sure what to make of the small university tucked away amidst the farm fields and trees that surround Fayette, Iowa.
She hadn’t given the school, or its athletic program, much thought. But her performances in back to back state tournaments for Watertown High had caught the eye of then softball head coach Amanda Bradberry. Crogan had friends there already, and they spoke about Upper Iowa in glowing terms. Knowing there would be kids from Wisconsin there also made the move to a different state much easier.
“It wasn’t a school I had sought out,” Crogan explained, detailing her decision to attend Upper Iowa and become a Peacock. “It was kinda almost lucky the way it fell into my lap. We were playing in the state tournament, I can’t remember which years, but Upper Iowa’s head coach at the time saw me there and had reached out to me, and I had known mutual friends who had gone here, so I knew other people who had gone to Upper Iowa.”
The city, if you could even call it that, was small, with less than two thousand people living within Fayette’s borders. In fact, Fayette is so small it doesn’t even have a high school within the city limits. But for Crogan, who came from Watertown in south central Wisconsin, the trees and farm fields were a familiar sight, and the place felt like a perfect fit.
“I loved it. I got a tour from a couple players. I loved the campus, loved that it was small, less than a thousand students on campus.”
And the staff and professors on campus all understood the unique challenges facing a student-athlete. As a NCAA D-II softball player, Crogan knew out of state trips were the norm, and having a school support the athlete made the decision all the easier for Crogan.
“The student-athletes all had great relationships with professors . . . that understood your lifestyle. It was really a cool, unique environment. . .. after five years I can honestly say I would not have had it any other way.”
Once Crogan arrived on campus, she hit the ground running. Her freshman year she started in all 44 games, batting .347, and leading the Peacocks with a team high 52 hits. Those numbers only continued to grow as the years went on.
Five years, and numerous records later, it’s safe to say Crogan made the right choice in joining Upper Iowa. Crogan leaves as the program’s all-time career leader in hits (253), doubles (54), home runs (45), runs scored (141) and runs batted in (203).
Those numbers could have been even higher had she been able to play more than 17 games in 2020, but while COVID-19 took away one year, she took advantage of an extra year, and coming back was a decision that Crogan never questioned.
“It definitely was surreal, I mean, with COVID and everything that happened,” Crogan said. “It’s detrimental when your season gets cut. . . My whole goal this year was just have fun, not focus on errors, those kinds of things. COVID was a terrible thing in the moment, but it seems to be a fortunate thing. I took the fifth year when it was offered, and I’m so glad that I did. It’s a time in your life you never get back, so I was determined I was going to play as long as I could.”
That Crogan was playing softball at a NCAA D-II program likely comes as no surprise to the many supporters in Watertown who watched her help guide the Goslings to back to back state tournaments. In many respects, Crogan’s athletic prowess seemed almost preordained, with her mother Lisa being part of a Northwestern Wildcats program that won numerous Big Ten tournaments in the early 1980’s, and played in the softball College World Series.
But Crogan says her mother made sure she played a variety of sports and that she never felt pigeonholed in any one sport, or that Lisa’s playing career ever loomed as a shadow over her joy as a multi-sport athlete.
“I did everything from gymnastics and dance and soccer and all the sports you possible could,” Crogan said. “I did not feel forced to follow in her footsteps. It was always in the back of my head, and it was awesome because it was something we could do better. It was not something she pushed me into it, she let me pursue what I want.”
But when the time came to choose her sport at the next level, one could hardly be surprised when she accepted a scholarship to play softball for the Peacocks of the NSIC Conference.
“I remember back when I was in high school, I reminiscing with my mom reflecting on everything. Playing softball is something that really allowed us to connect I learned so much from her. She coached me on off and throughout the years. I was so lucky that I got to have someone in my own home that could help me and teach me the fundamentals that way.”
That base gave Crogan solid footing to spring from, but as talented as an athlete as she is, Crogan admitted that making the adjustment from WIAA to NCAA took time, especially at the D-II level.
“I feel like you never truly know what to expect going in,” Crogan said. “I knew I had go in with an open mind. I know I am not going to be the best one here right off the bat, so I had to open my mind to everything the upperclassmen and coaches could teach me.”
Crogan did just that, listening and absorbing everything around her. She put the time in gym, and pushed herself for more and more. She also made sure to hit the books, and in her sophomore season not only did Crogan earn All-NSIC Second Team and All-NSIC Gold Glove Team honors, she was also an All-NSIC Academic Team of Excellence recipient.
“I didn’t want to be some stereotypical jock that skates through,” Crogan said. “My grades have been better in college because that was a standard that was set by my teammates. Our GPA has been one of the best in the country. That helps when that is the norm. It’s so much easier when all the people around you are doing it as well. “
By her junior season, Crogan was on a roll, until COVID-19 came. Like all NCAA athletes, Crogan had to deal with the heartbreak of a lost season. She bounced back in 2021, once again earning All-NSIC Second Team and All-NSIC Academic Team of Excellence honors. But she received another surprise when coach Bradberry left the program, and Upper Iowa brought in Kiki Stokes as the new head coach.
Stokes came in with an amazing pedigree as both a player and a coach. She had spent three seasons with NCAA Division I South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. But it was her playing career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers that truly impressed Crogan.
Stokes was a two-time All-American for the Cornhuskers during her four-year playing career with the Husker softball program from 2013-16. She left Lincoln, Neb. with a career .350 batting average and the program record in runs scored (200).
Stokes was also a two-time NFCA All-Midwest Region First Team selection, a two-time All-Big Ten First Team performer and served as the Huskers’ team captain in her final two seasons. She led Nebraska to a seventh-place finish at the 2013 NCAA Women’s College World Series.
Crogan was a bit intimidated by those accomplishments, but she also knew Stokes was someone who could help elevate her play to even higher levels. For while Crogan was happy with her numbers, she wanted more.
Crogan opened up to Stokes, and told her that in her final year she wanted to do something no Peacock had done — become an All-American.
“I had been all-conference a few times and I knew I wanted more than that, and I told my teammates and the coaches that,” Crogan said. “I thought I was kind of crazy to say it out loud, but (coach Stokes) was totally supportive of it and she said she’d help me get there. It was great to have that kind of support from my coaches and teammates. “
Crogan had a season for the ages in her final year as a Peacock. Not only did she lead her team in nearly every offensive category, but at times she led the entire nation in slugging percentage. She started all 52 games at first base in 2022, and led the NSIC with a slash line of .465/.543/.885.
Crogan tallied 73 hits, second most in the conference this year, and finished with 23 multi-hit games, leading the Peacocks with 33 extra-base hits including a team high 15 doubles and 17 home runs. She finished second in Division II with 76 RBI, including 21 multiple RBI games.
Crogan credits her coaches and teammates for the help, but also a change in mentality. No longer did she agonize over every error and miscue. Crogan chose to focus solely on the experience and the fun, and that proved all the difference.
“I was much more lenient with my mindset, and I had so much fun with so many teammates and coaches,” Crogan said. “I had some awareness that I was doing well, but I did not know the numbers were that great. I was just going in and having fun every single day.”
Crogan was named Central Region Player of the Year, as well as NSIC Player of the Year. Off the heels of that came that coveted All-American honor, reaching a milestone no Peacock had ever achieved.
Crogan has left a lasting legacy upon the program, and some might say she leaves Upper Iowa as the greatest softball player to ever done a Peacocks uniform. Crogan prefers not to weigh in on the matter — she’ll leave that for the number crunchers and historians to ponder.
For Crogan, the small town kid who went to the small town university, she could not have been happier with her choice to attend Upper Iowa all those years ago.
“Sitting back and reflecting on it all, I am definitely grateful for the route I took, Crogan said. “Upper Iowa has been a great path for me. I have had so many opportunities beyond softball. It’s been a perfect place for me.”
