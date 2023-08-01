NEOSHO — Dan Dean tossed a six-hit shutout and Sam McCann had four hits and three RBIs for the Milton Crescents in a 10-0 Rock River League victory over the Neosho Rockets at Village Park on Sunday.

Zach Lauersdorf and Carson Roseliep each had two hits for Neosho. Daelen Johnson took the loss for the Rockets.

  
