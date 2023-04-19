LAKE MILLS -- Freshman Mollie Cooper scored a first-half brace and Lake Mills' girls soccer team remained unbeaten by topping visiting Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle 4-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

Cooper scored off Kaci Everson's assist in the 20th minute before adding an unassisted score in the 36th for the L-Cats (7-0-0).

