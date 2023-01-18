Jude Pederson
Luther Prep senior forward Jude Pederson drives the baseline during a Capitol North boys basketball game against Columbus on Tuesday at LPS. Pederson scored 10 points for the Phoenix, who lost 60-53.

 Kevin Wilson

Senior guard Aaron Uttech scored 24 points to lead Columbus to a 60-53 Capitol North victory over Luther Prep’s boys basketball team on Tuesday at LPS.

Columbus (7-3, 2-1 in conference) pulled away late to build a seven point lead with under four minutes remaining.

