Senior guard Aaron Uttech scored 24 points to lead Columbus to a 60-53 Capitol North victory over Luther Prep’s boys basketball team on Tuesday at LPS.
Columbus (7-3, 2-1 in conference) pulled away late to build a seven point lead with under four minutes remaining.
“When their smallest starter is bigger than our biggest guy, we know we’ve got some work cut out for us,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said.
“Our guys played really hard tonight. I was proud of the way they fought for every possession. We didn’t give them a lot of easy one. They got a few fast break points which hurt us, and a couple of post ups at the end. Then they made their free throws. Other than that, we played them even and made them work.”
Junior guard Ben Vasold scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half for Luther Prep (6-4, 0-3). He scored 11 of Luther Prep’s final 16 points, including a pair of dirty 3-pointers well beyond the arc on the right elbow.
Senior Jude Pederson added 10 points for the Phoenix. Junior guard Ben Fix added eight and senior forward Jude Lawrenz added four.
“Ben played pretty well again,” coach Vasold said. “The guys look for him to score. What was nice was Pederson was real aggressive going to the rim tonight and Lawrenz played really tough defense. We need that energy out of our senior leadership and we got it tonight.”
Luther Prep travels to face Lakeside Lutheran on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.