Columbus defeats Luther Prep girls Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 8, 2023 47 min ago Amy Thielen led four players in double figures with 15 points as Columbus defeated Luther Prep's girls basketball team 61-44 in a Capitol North on Tuesday at LPS.Alise Hayes added 14 points, Mikenna Boettcher added 13 and Jaiden Dornaus added 12 for Columbus (16-6, 6-2 in conference).Luther Prep (4-14, 1-6) played hard but couldn't get enough stops down the stretch to get any closer than 10.The Phoenix were led by Harper Brands with 14 points and nine rebounds. Nora Wendorff added 13 points and five assists.Luther Prep travels to face Lakeside Lutheran on Friday.COLUMBUS 61, LUTHER PREPColumbus 32 29 — 61Luther Prep 21 23 — 44Columbus (fg ft-fta tp) — Bindl 0 0-4 0, Thielen 6 2-2 15, Ehlenbach 3 0-0 7, Hayes 5 4-6 14, Boettcher 4 2-2 13, Dornaus 3 4-6 12 Totals 20 12-20 61Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 0 2-2 2, Wendorff 5 0-0 13, Kieselhorst 2 0-0 6, Neyhart 3 0-0 6, Wachula 1 1-2 3, Brands 7 0-0 14 Totals 18 3-4 44Three-point goals — C (Thielen, Ehlenbach, Boettcher 3, Dornaus 2), LP (Wendorff 3, Kieselhorst 2)Total fouls — C 8, LP 17Fouledout — LP (Neyhart)
