Lake Mills junior receiver Matthew Stenbroten tries to fight off the tackle attempt of Columbus senior linebacker Braxton Nachreiner (22) during a Capitol Conference game at L-Cat Stadium on Friday. The L-Cats lost 34-7.
Doug Hornickel
Lake Mills senior quarterback Caden Belling attempts a pass during Friday’s home Capitol Conference game versus Columbus. The L-Cats lost 34-7.
LAKE MILLS — Nathan Cotter threw three touchdowns and Colton Brunell ran for 205 yards as second-ranked Columbus knocked off eighth-ranked Lake Mills 34-7 in a Capitol Conference game on Friday.
“We battled. Columbus is a good football team,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We wanted to get them to pass the ball. We did that at times. They executed in the pass game very well. We are a couple small details away from being a great team. Right now, we are a good team.
“It so happened, we played two great teams these last two weeks. We just weren’t able to execute consistently. That’s the big word is consistently. We do things well but not consistently enough. We need to do a good job of preparation this week.
“Every single week in the Capitol will be a tough week. We have to get in the win column going to Big Foot and we need to get our swagger and our momentum back.”
Cotter, a senior who finished 10-of-16 for 139 yards, hit senior receiver Braxton Nachreiner for a 38-yard scoring strike early in the first quarter.
The L-Cats (2-2, 0-2 Capitol) answered back on a 13-yard TD run by senior running back Ben Buchholtz with 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first to tie it at 7.
From there, the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0) showed why they have been so difficult to beat these last two seasons, posting 27 unanswered points for their fourth lopsided win of the season. Junior wideout Brady Link caught touchdowns of 18 and 42 yards in the second quarter and Brunell’s 32-yard TD scamper in the third quarter made it 28-7. Cotter scored from a yard out early in the fourth for the final margin.
Brunell, a bruising 6-foot, 200-pound junior, averaged 8.5 yards on 24 totes.
“Columbus made big plays when they needed to,” Huber said. “We were unable to put together big plays when we needed them.”
For Lake Mills, junior wideout Matthew Stenbroten had five grabs for 88 yards. Buchholtz ran it 15 times, finishing with 51 yards, and senior QB Caden Belling went 11-for-24 for 106 yards with an interception.
In 2021, the L-Cats were 1-2 after three weeks before running off seven consecutive victories, a streak that ended with their Level 2 loss to Columbus. Huber is confident that with the players and coaches within the program, a similar run is attainable.
“I’m happy with the football team we have,” Huber said. “They work extremely hard. We have a good nucleus of coaches on staff. We talked about being a good team and transitioning from good to great is about the fine details.
“We want to live within the moment and capitalize on the opportunities we get. Columbus and Edgewood did that the last two weeks. I like the direction we are headed as a football program.
“Every journey has some adversity in it. The adversity we had the last two weeks, hopefully we grow stronger and these last five weeks we are playing our best football and getting better every day.”
The L-Cats travel to face Big Foot this Friday.
COLUMBUS 34, LAKE MILLS 7
Columbus 7 14 7 6 — 34
Lake Mills 7 0 0 0 — 7
First quarter
C — Cotter 38 pass from Nachreiner (Hynes kick)
LM — Buchholtz 13 run (Levake kick)
Second quarter
C — Link 18 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
C — Link 42 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
Third quarter
C — Brunell 32 run (Hynes kick)
Fourth quarter
C — Cotter 1 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
Passing yards: C 139, LM 106; Rushing attempts-yards: C 37-215, LM 21-50; Total offense: C 354, LM 156; Interceptions thrown: C 1, LM 1; Fumbles lost: C 0, LM 0.
