COLUMBUS -- Senior guard Aaron Uttech hit six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points, sending Columbus past visiting Lake Mills 63-47 in a Capitol North boys basketball game to conclude the regular season on Saturday.
Lakeside Lutheran beat Poynette on Saturday to join the L-Cats (15-9, 8-2 in conference) and Cardinals (17-5, 8-2) in a three-way tie for first place in the league standings.
Columbus hit eight of its 12 3-pointers in the first half, including three by Uttech and a pair by Nathan Cotter, who added 16 points.
"Columbus shot the lights out and went 12 of 17 from 3-point range," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "Columbus will be hard to beat if they shoot it that well. It was tough for us once they got a lead to play from behind. They were patient in getting good looks.
"We tried to pack it in and make them beat us from the outside in the first half. They were patient and got good looks offensively."
The L-Cats were kept at arm's length after half, never getting closer than seven points. AJ Bender scored 15 points and Ryan Horkan added 14, hitting four 3-pointers.
"I told our guys after that I'm proud of them for what we’ve accomplished here in the conference season," Hicklin said. "Putting a number on the banner is a goal every year. For this group to hang in there after our early struggles is impressive. You tip your cap to a team like Columbus that plays really well on their home floor.
"For the three teams that shared the league title to take care of business in our other games is impressive. Those other teams are capable of tripping any of us up on a given night. We want our guys to refocus now and get ready for the next challenge ahead, which is the playoffs."
The L-Cats host sixth-seeded Berlin or 11th-seeded Ripon in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
