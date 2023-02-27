COLUMBUS -- Senior guard Aaron Uttech hit six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points, sending Columbus past visiting Lake Mills 63-47 in a Capitol North boys basketball game to conclude the regular season on Saturday.

Lakeside Lutheran beat Poynette on Saturday to join the L-Cats (15-9, 8-2 in conference) and Cardinals (17-5, 8-2) in a three-way tie for first place in the league standings.

Load comments