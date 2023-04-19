LAKE MILLS — Grace Cody capped a three-run rally in the seventh by driving in the walk-off run on a fielder’s choice to send Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Lodi 8-7 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday.
“This was a great win for the girls,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “They never quit when we were down. We were down three different times, including going into the bottom of the seventh. The girls kept their composure and stayed in the game until the last play.”
Lodi scored a pair of two-out runs on base knocks in its half of the seventh to lead, 7-5.
In the home half of the seventh, Lakeside (3-2, 2-1 in conference) quickly loaded the bases with no away. Grace Plitzuweit singled in a run and Kendall Lemke made it 7-all by scoring on a wild pitch.
After Keyanna Rank was intentionally walked, Cody grounded an 0-2 pitch to second base and Kieghtan Rank beat the throw home to end it in dramatic fashion.
Jenna Shadoski homered to center on a 1-0 pitch to lead off the Lakeside first.
“Jenna had another solid night at the plate,” Doering said. “She also had what looked to be a home run that would have given us the lead in the bottom of the sixth called a foul ball.”
Keyanna Rank doubled in the Warriors’ sixth, scoring on a double by Grace Cook to cut the lead to 5-4. Reyna Rupnow then scored on a wild pitch to tie it.
“The girls just kept putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the defense,” Doering said. “I’m really proud of the entire group.”
Cook permitted two earned on five hits in relief to earn the decision.
“Kieghtan Rank and Grace Cook threw very well in stretches and did what we needed to get us out of a couple jams,” Doering said. “Kieghtan and the defense worked out of a jam in fourth and Grace did the same in the sixth.”
Lodi played well too. Credit their tenacity and timely hitting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.