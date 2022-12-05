RANDOLPH -- The L-Cats picked the ideal time for their best 3-point shooting night of the young season, connecting from beyond the arc nine times.
Lake Mills' girls basketball team hit five second-half 3-pointers and made all of its free throws en route to rallying past host Randolph 61-55 on Saturday, snapping the Rockets' 35-game win streak.
The L-Cats (5-0) trailed 31-26 at halftime in part because three starters were saddled with two fouls for the latter stages of the opening half. After halftime, senior guard Jenna Hosey scored all 10 of her points, including a pair of 3s, and junior wing Taylor Wollin, who scored a team-high 14 points, connected three of her four 3s.
Junior point guard Emily Wollin chipped in 13 points for Lake Mills, which went 8 for 8 at the free throw line and withstood a game-high 26 points from Randolph's Jorey Buwalda, a key cog in the Rockets' Division 5 state title last year who is committed to UW-Milwaukee.
"Randolph is very good and created some mismatches," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "We had girls taking turns on their best players. Our reserves all made one big play on offense and also made good plays on defense.
"We tried to spread Randolph out the best we could. We were a little faster than they were and they were a little bigger. We tried to make them communicate on switches. Our girls did a good job making the extra pass and finding the shooter. Fortunately, we made those 3s. We've had nights where those weren't going in."
