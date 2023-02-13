JEFFERSON — The WIAA unveiled its new super regional format for wrestling, with the idea of bunching more schools together in the opening round so that a greater number of ranked wrestlers got a chance to compete at the sectional competition.
Opinions varied at the inaugural Division 2 super regional held at Jefferson High School on Saturday.
“It’s a little bit longer day, but it’s the same format (in the end),” Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. “Instead of two qualifiers, we’re getting four.”
“Jury’s still out for me on that one,” Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach Clayton Grow said. “I don’t know if I like it. We’ve been here (10 hours). That’s a long day for all these guys.”
In the past, regionals with fewer teams and smaller rosters made for some quick days. Having more wrestlers, and more of a higher caliber, made for a longer day and a tougher road for everyone.
Luther Prep fared the best in the area, advancing six wrestlers to the Evansville sectional as part of a fourth place finish with 146 points.
“Overall, we’re happy to get as many through as we did,” Luther Prep wrestling coach Ben Ewings said. “We had a lot of close placement matches. It’s tough with the new super regional.”
The number of sectional qualifiers in Divisions 2 and 3 expanded from two to four. Several teams benefitted with more qualifiers.
Leading the Phoenix was 195-pound champion Chuy Medina.
Medina (37-2) had the easiest day of all, needing only a 40-second pin over Whitewater’s Avi Kaira in the semifinals to guarantee a sectional berth. He received an injury forfeit in the finals from Lake Mills senior Ben Buchholtz.
“We would have liked to see him wrestle that match,” Ewings said. “He needs to get good, tough matches in. We’re hoping he’ll get some in next week as well.”
Silas Hillmer wrestled back to place second at 152.
Hillmer (25-16) earned a 6-1 decision over Shoreland Lutheran’s Tyler Peterson in the quarterfinals, then lost by fall to Lake Country Lutheran’s Jacob Waltersdorf in the semifinals. He pinned Martin Luther’s Hunter Burr at 5:47 of the third place match, then pulled off a 6-4 decision over Lakeside Lutheran’s Sam Schmidt in a wrestleback for second place.
“He had wrestled that kid three or four times,” Ewings said. “The last time, two years ago here at regional in a second place match, it took 30 minutes, and was very closely contested (before Schmidt won it). For him to come out on top this time, that feels really good for a kid that works hard. He’s peaking at the right time.”
Jason Kehren (126), Aleksei Soloviyov (138) and heavyweight John Kamps each took third.
Kehren (25-13) went 2-1 with two pins. Soloviov (19-15) reached the finals with a pair of close decisions, then lost to Whitewater’s Traysen Thomasen 8-4 in the title match. He later lost his second place by fall in 1:34.
Kamps (23-9) also made the finals with a quarterfinal pin and a 2-1 decision in Tiebreaker-1 against Shoreland Lutheran’s Thomas Markham in the semifinals. He lost in the finals and the second place wrestleback by fall in the first period.
“Jason wrestled some tough matches and came out with his third sectional qualification,” Ewings said.
“Aleksei is the king of close, gutty matches. He’s always working his stuff. Nobody realizes he is just a second year wrestler, because he is just that skilled.
“John had to dig out a match in triple overtime. He wasn’t our varsity guy at the start of the season, but he has really come on and had a strong second half.”
Michael Hansen placed fourth at 170. After losing his quarterfinal by a 13-6 decision, he pinned his next three opponents, all in the first period.
“I’m proud of the heart and determination that our wrestlers showed,” Ewings said. “It will carry them through wrestling matches, but more importantly, through life.”
Jared Goelzer (106) and Silas Winkel (182) each took fifth. Isaiah Schroeder (113), Alex Lake-Savage (120), Ben Kluz (145) and Phil McCaskill (160) each went 0-2.
Tournament host Jefferson finished seven with 143 points, led by three sectional qualifiers.
Colton Stanley (113) and Aiden DeBlare (120) each placed second, while Payton Splittgerber (132) wrestled back for fourth.
Stanley (9-4) reached the finals with two pins and one decision, then lost an 11-0 major decision to East Troy’s Jack Pluess in the title match.
DeBlare (32-15) recorded two first period pins to make the title match, then lost by fall to Martin Luther’s Zion Saillee at 3:16.
Splittgerber (15-19) went 2-2 with two first period pins.
“Colton is a second year wrestler and he’s going to the sectional as a No. 2,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach EJ Pilarski said. “DeBlare made it as a 2. He barely made it through last year, but it is his goal to qualify for state this year.
Payton wrestled a really tough wrestleback. He stuck the kid and made it to sectionals as a sophomore. It’s a feat to get there. These guys are students of the sport.”
Chase Wangness (126), Isaac Schoenherr (145) and Nolan Burzlaff (152) each finished fifth. Ryan Haffelder (138) and Alex Unke (170) both took sixth. Nick Lara (106) and Alex Unke (170) each went 1-2. Alex Vasquez (160) went 2-2. Ayden Mitchell (220) went 0-2.
“The kids wrestled really hard,” Pilarski said. “There’s room for improvement, but they will hit the wrestling room hard. This group is awesome. They try really hard to make improvements. They are super young.”
Lake Mills finished eighth with 107 points and qualified four wrestlers for the sectional.
Owen Burling won the 170 title. Ben Buchholtz placed second at 195. Eddy Eveland was third at 160. Ethan Evenson placed fourth at 120.
Burling (34-9) reached the finals with a 14-5 major decision over Grafton’s Louis Berns in the quarterfinals and a pin in 2:55 over Catholic Memorial’s Ben Kalawa in the semifinals.
From there, he won a finals rematch with Lakeside Lutheran’s Colten Schultz by a 5-1 decision.
Burling won the regular season dual meeting, while Schultz earned a 13-6 decision in the Capitol Conference finals a week ago.
This time, Burling won a more defensive match.
He gained the upper hand with a single leg takedown with 35 seconds left in the first period and never trailed. Schultz scored a second period escape in just over a minute, and a late scramble resulted in no points.
Burling chose down to start the third period and was warned for stalling with a minute to go, but Schultz was penalized a point for locked hands with 49 seconds to go.
Leading by two, Burling fought off Schultz’s attempts to turn him and swam out of his grasp to score a match-clinching reversal in the closing seconds.
“They’ve wrestled many times throughout the years, at many levels,” Braund said. “They have a long history.
“Owen wrestled solid all day. Honestly, regionals is a great tournament to have your first tournament win, because he’s always come in second in every tournament we’ve had this year. It’s nice to get that win.”
Buchholtz (8-3) earned his fourth and final sectional berth despite missing most of the season with a hamstring injury. He won a 4-1 decision over East Troy’s Blake Kader in the quarterfinals and a pin in 5:46 over Martin Luther’s Jalen Perera in the semifinals.
The win over Perera took everything in the tank for Buchholtz. He hit a double leg takedown early in the match to take a 6-2 lead, but was put to his back and led just 6-5 entering the final period.
He needed injury stoppage time between periods, and fought off attempts to turn him despite being in obvious pain. In the end, Perera ran out of gas and Buchholtz was able to reverse and pin him, but he wasn’t about to compete in the finals against Medina.
“With Owen and Ben, I have coached these kids for nine years,” Braund said. “With Ben throughout his high school career, these last four years, it’s been a lot of duct tape and glue to keep him together. Glad we could get him through again. Four time sectional qualifier. That’s a pretty big deal.”
Eveland (25-16) went 2-2 with a pair of technical falls.
Evenson (22-14) also finished 2-2 with two pins.
“Eddy broke through as a senior,” Braund said. “He came in third twice before. He took third again, but this time made it through.
“This is Ethan’s first time wrestling regionals as a junior. In previous years, he got hurt. He probably would have made it through. I’m glad he was healthy enough where we could get him here, because I knew his abilities that he could get through.
“We have a young team, but the good kids we have showed what they can do.”
Mason Wollin (138) placed fifth.
Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152) and heavyweight Esteban Moreno each finished 1-2.
Gabriel Logothetis (106), Maximos Kressner (126), Colton Spiegelhoff (145), Gibson Hale (182) and Thomas Cassady (220) each went 0-2.
Lakeside Lutheran finished tenth with 89 points, led by third place finishes from Schmidt at 152 and Schultz at 170.
Schmidt (18-8) reached the finals with a pair of technical falls, then lost a 3-1 decision to Waltersdorf in the title match. He broke a scoreless tie with a second period escape, but Waltersdorf escaped six seconds into the third period and countered a shot attempt by Schmidt for the winning takedown with 1:10 to go.
That loss gave Hillmer a chance to wrestle back for second, which he did.
Schultz (28-5) reached the finals with a pair of second period pins, then lost to Burling. In a wrestleback match for second, he lost a 10-3 decision to Kalawa.
“I think their championship matches took a lot out of them,” Grow said. “They wanted to win it. They didn’t have enough to finish in the second place matches.
I hope (Schultz and Burling) get a chance to meet again in sectionals. If it’s ping pong, then I think Colten’s got the next one.”
Owen Fleming (120) and Gabe Weidner (132) each placed fifth. Zach Hallman (126) and Ryan Schultz (145) took sixth. Sebastian Murray (182) went 1-2. Brayden Luebke (106), Caleb Studnicka (113), Dane McIlvain (138) and Corben Meyer each finished 0-2.
The top three finishers in each weight class at the sectional advance to the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament.
Team scores: Whitewater 214, Martin Luther 191, East Troy 187, Lake Country Lutheran 165, Shoreland Lutheran 148, Luther Prep 146, Jefferson 143, Lake Mills 107, Grafton 91, Lakeside Lutheran 89, Catholic Memorial 87, Pius XI 37, Columbus 4
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.