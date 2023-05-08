LAKE MILLS -- Avery Chilson drilled the walk-off home run to center field in the 11th inning, leading Lake Mills' softball team past Wisconsin Lutheran 3-2 in a thrilling nonconference game at Rotary Park on Friday.

Chilson, facing one of the state's nastiest pitchers in Wisconsin Lutheran lefty Sydney Vitangcol, led off the 11th by sending a 1-2 pitch out of the park.

