LAKE MILLS -- Avery Chilson drilled the walk-off home run to center field in the 11th inning, leading Lake Mills' softball team past Wisconsin Lutheran 3-2 in a thrilling nonconference game at Rotary Park on Friday.
Chilson, facing one of the state's nastiest pitchers in Wisconsin Lutheran lefty Sydney Vitangcol, led off the 11th by sending a 1-2 pitch out of the park.
Chilson, who is precise and savvy in her own right, pitched the first 10 innings, allowing two earned on seven hits with 13 strikeouts, one walk. Ava Kleinfeldt struck out the side in the 11th to earn the decision for the L-Cats (10-4).
Vitangcol, who led the Vikings (10-2) to the state semifinals last season, fanned 16 and walked two, giving up three earned on five hits in 10 frames.
Belle Topel led off the Lake Mills second with a double up the middle. Kleinfeldt then tripled to right to make it 1-0. Emily Wollin's RBI single with two away gave Lake Mills a 2-0 edge.
Vitangcol singled in a run with two outs in the Wisco third before Katie Meyer's run-scoring single in the sixth made it 2-all.
After a two-out double by Lily Doerr in the fifth, Vitangcol faced one over the minimum until the 11th.
Chilson retired nine in a row during the late innings and Doerr threw out Kenly Frey trying to swipe second base in the 10th. Vitangcol chased Chilson with a leadoff single in the 11th. Kleinfeldt entered and punched out the side on 12 pitches before Chilson's heroics.
